The Indiana Pacers (5-10) and Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) meet for the first of four matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Cavaliers won three of the four regular season matchups.

The Pacers are 111-108 all-time in the regular season against the Cavs, including 67-40 at home and 44-68 on the road.

One key individual matchup will be the one between Pacers center Ivica Zubac, (averaging 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds), and Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 13.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Additionally, with Cavs' star defensive-oriented power forward Evan Mobley still out, the Pacers' Pascal Siakam, (averaging 23 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals), has an open runway to another high-scoring game, with Mario Hezonja likely being his primary matchup instead.

The Cavaliers are most recently coming off a, 124-121 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are coming off a, 119-104, loss to the Houston Rockets. In that game, Siakam finished with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block while Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 17 points, four rebounds and a block.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

TV/Streaming: DAZN-IND, CBS 4 (Indiana), DAZN-CLE (Cleveland)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM, 92.7 FM, 105.1 FM (Indiana), 1100 AM/106.9 FM, 100.7 FM (Cleveland)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +5.5 (-105), Cavs -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Pacers +184, Cavs -220

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to Rockets: "Very poor first half and we've had too many of those. This was, you know, disappointing and we just simply got to do better. There's a lot of reasons you can come up with, a lot of excuses, a lot of this and a lot of that. The reality is we got to compete better together and I got to do a better job of getting these guys ready."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Ivica Zubac

F Pascal Siakam

F Kelly Oubre

CAVALIERS

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Payton Watson

F Mario Hezonja

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Hip

Braden Smith: Available - Ankle

TJ McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

CAVALIERS

Peyton Watson: Available - Back

Jaylon Tyson: Out - Ankle

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Out - Back

Evan Mobley: Out - Toe