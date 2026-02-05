Trade Grades: Indiana Pacers acquire Ivica Zubac from LA Clippers

The Indiana Pacers ended up making the biggest move of NBA trade deadline day on Thursday, acquiring Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, their protected 2026 first round pick, an unprotected first rounder in 2029 and a second round pick.

The Pacers are sending Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and one second-round pick to the Clippers for Zubac and Kobe Brown, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AFQmRFVrMQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

In 43 games this season, Zubac is averaging 14.4 points, 11 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks, converting on 61.3 percent of his field goals and 70 percent of his free throws.

In 2024-2025, Zubac had a breakout season, averaging 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks, sinking on 62.8 percent of his field goals for the 50-32 Clippers.

The on/off numbers illustrate a massive gap in the Clippers performance when Zubac is playing compared to when he isn't over the past couple seasons. They score about eight fewer points per 100 possessions and give up four more on defense than when he plays.

GRADE: B-

Zubac is an intriguing fit for the Pacers, who had been rumored to be looking for an upgrade at center throughout many points this season. There's no doubt, in my mind, that they added a very good player at a position of need after being so close to winning it all last season.

Not only that, after multiple years of solid production, Zubac really broke out in the league next to a pick-and-roll maestro in James Harden. On paper, Zubac's fit next to Tyrese Haliburton, who is a top 3 floor general in the league, should be a spectacular fit.

Zubac will probably have been worth a couple first rounders, the second rounder and the contracts they sent out, considering there was a long-rumored breakup bound to happen with Mathurin.

However, the Pacers included some odd protections on the 2026 first rounder they're sending out. The pick is protected through the top four and from spots 10 to 30. Meaning, if their pick ends up in slots five through nine in the draft lottery, they will send the pick to the Clippers.

Clippers are receiving a 2026 first-round pick from the Pacers, protected 1-4 and 10-30 -- plus a 2029 Pacers unprotected first-rounder. https://t.co/Detz6u6luR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

If the Pacers keep the pick, likely meaning they got a top four selection, they would instead send out their unprotected 2031 first rounder.

This is an immense gamble for the Pacers. The odds that they end up at a draft slot between five and nine are probably not low enough compared to the odds of them getting a top four pick, despite the fact that they probably won't finish with anything below the fifth-worst record int he league.

Yes, they will likely be back to being a contender to make it out of the East next season with Haliburton back and Zubac in the mix, but this upcoming draft is supposed to be a great one. It's the silver lining of the Pacers' downtrodden season.

The consensus amoung draft evaluators seems to be that there are multiple stars and potentially multiple foundational players in this draft, along with good depth throughout the rest of the draft.

Even if there are concerns about fitting in a highly-talented young player onto a team with immediate title aspirations, putting this golden ticket of a draft pick and trade asset at risk like this could lead to a massive fumble for the Pacers and their future if things go the other way.

