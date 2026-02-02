As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the league’s most anticipated question remains whether the Milwaukee Bucks will move on from long-time franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Milwaukee intends to trade Antetokounmpo before the deadline, not during the offseason. If that proves true, most speculation to this point has centered on the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors as potential landing spots.

However, one California team has quietly positioned itself as a serious contender hiding in plain sight.

No, not the Los Angeles Lakers.

No, not the Golden State Warriors.

No, not the Sacramento Kings.

The Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers check every box: a win-now mindset, a governor willing to spend aggressively, and a roster with movable contracts and draft capital. With Kawhi Leonard playing at an elite level and no young core to preserve, trading for a top-five player would immediately vault Los Angeles into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

The door may also be slightly ajar a the Oklahoma City Thunder have slightly cooled recently amid injuries to Jalen Williams, while the Denver Nuggets have navigated extended absences from Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.

That creates an opening.

A Four-Team Blockbuster Framework

Clippers governor Steve Ballmer could leverage available draft picks and tradable contracts to acquire Antetokounmpo, but the deal would require help, specifically from the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Here’s how a four-team trade could look:

Clippers receive

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jose Alvarado

Pelicans receive



John Collins

Bogdan Bogdanovic

2027 second-round pick (from Utah)

Pacers receive

Ivica Zubac

Bucks receive

Zion Williamson

Bennedict Mathurin

Isaiah Jackson

2027 IND First (Top 4 Protected)

2028 NOP First (Top 4 Protected)

2029 LAC First

2030 LAC Swap

2031 LAC First

Jan 25, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Each Team Does It

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers part with two first-round picks, a pick swap, Ivica Zubac, and the expiring contracts of John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanović. It’s a steep price, but a fair one, for a generational talent. Pairing Giannis with Leonard immediately makes Los Angeles a legitimate title threat.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans uses the deal to move off the Zion Williamson contract, widely viewed around the league as a negative asset. In return, they gain roster flexibility through Collins’ expiring deal, shooting with Bogdanović, and additional draft capital, all while easing a difficult salary situation.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana addresses its most glaring weakness: the center position. By moving Isaiah Jackson (a negative asset) and Bennedict Mathurin—who is approaching restricted free agency, the Pacers avoid a difficult financial decision while acquiring Zubac, a proven interior presence. Sending Mathurin to a division rival isn’t ideal, but the chance to land a starting-caliber center while also sending Giannis to the Western Conference makes it worthwhile.

Milwaukee Bucks

If Milwaukee truly pivots from the Giannis era, this is a strong deadline return. The Bucks take a calculated swing on Williamson, add a 23-year-old scoring wing in Mathurin, and collect four first-round picks plus a swap. It’s not a championship roster immediately, but it provides young talent and flexibility to reset the franchise’s trajectory.

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) dribbles the ball while New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

This is the rare blockbuster that offers logic for all parties involved. While the Pelicans may appear to gain the least on paper, clearing their salary logjam could prove invaluable. For Indiana, landing Zubac in exchange for Mathurin, Jackson, and a protected first feels like a significant win, and one that helps build a contender around the Haliburton–Siakam window without stripping the roster to the studs.

Whether or not this exact deal materializes, one thing is clear: if Giannis Antetokounmpo is truly available at the deadline, the Clippers should be viewed as a very real—and very dangerous—dark-horse suitor.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.