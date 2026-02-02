A Surprise Giannis Trade Suitor May Be Hiding, and Pacers Could Play Role
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the league’s most anticipated question remains whether the Milwaukee Bucks will move on from long-time franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Milwaukee intends to trade Antetokounmpo before the deadline, not during the offseason. If that proves true, most speculation to this point has centered on the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors as potential landing spots.
However, one California team has quietly positioned itself as a serious contender hiding in plain sight.
No, not the Los Angeles Lakers.
No, not the Golden State Warriors.
No, not the Sacramento Kings.
The Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers check every box: a win-now mindset, a governor willing to spend aggressively, and a roster with movable contracts and draft capital. With Kawhi Leonard playing at an elite level and no young core to preserve, trading for a top-five player would immediately vault Los Angeles into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.
The door may also be slightly ajar a the Oklahoma City Thunder have slightly cooled recently amid injuries to Jalen Williams, while the Denver Nuggets have navigated extended absences from Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.
That creates an opening.
A Four-Team Blockbuster Framework
Clippers governor Steve Ballmer could leverage available draft picks and tradable contracts to acquire Antetokounmpo, but the deal would require help, specifically from the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Here’s how a four-team trade could look:
Clippers receive
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Jose Alvarado
Pelicans receive
- John Collins
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- 2027 second-round pick (from Utah)
Pacers receive
- Ivica Zubac
Bucks receive
- Zion Williamson
Bennedict Mathurin
Isaiah Jackson
2027 IND First (Top 4 Protected)
2028 NOP First (Top 4 Protected)
2029 LAC First
2030 LAC Swap
2031 LAC First
Why Each Team Does It
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers part with two first-round picks, a pick swap, Ivica Zubac, and the expiring contracts of John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanović. It’s a steep price, but a fair one, for a generational talent. Pairing Giannis with Leonard immediately makes Los Angeles a legitimate title threat.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans uses the deal to move off the Zion Williamson contract, widely viewed around the league as a negative asset. In return, they gain roster flexibility through Collins’ expiring deal, shooting with Bogdanović, and additional draft capital, all while easing a difficult salary situation.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana addresses its most glaring weakness: the center position. By moving Isaiah Jackson (a negative asset) and Bennedict Mathurin—who is approaching restricted free agency, the Pacers avoid a difficult financial decision while acquiring Zubac, a proven interior presence. Sending Mathurin to a division rival isn’t ideal, but the chance to land a starting-caliber center while also sending Giannis to the Western Conference makes it worthwhile.
Milwaukee Bucks
If Milwaukee truly pivots from the Giannis era, this is a strong deadline return. The Bucks take a calculated swing on Williamson, add a 23-year-old scoring wing in Mathurin, and collect four first-round picks plus a swap. It’s not a championship roster immediately, but it provides young talent and flexibility to reset the franchise’s trajectory.
Final Thoughts
This is the rare blockbuster that offers logic for all parties involved. While the Pelicans may appear to gain the least on paper, clearing their salary logjam could prove invaluable. For Indiana, landing Zubac in exchange for Mathurin, Jackson, and a protected first feels like a significant win, and one that helps build a contender around the Haliburton–Siakam window without stripping the roster to the studs.
Whether or not this exact deal materializes, one thing is clear: if Giannis Antetokounmpo is truly available at the deadline, the Clippers should be viewed as a very real—and very dangerous—dark-horse suitor.