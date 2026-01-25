One trade that makes too much sense for the Indiana Pacers

As the Indiana Pacers continue searching for a long-term solution at the center position, a growing list of names has surfaced in trade speculation. While several options have been connected to Indiana, one stands out as a particularly clean fit—Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

Zubac will turn 29 in April, placing him squarely in his prime and firmly aligned with the Pacers’ competitive timeline. Indiana remains focused on positioning itself as a legitimate title contender once Tyrese Haliburton returns at full strength from his Achilles injury, and Zubac’s skill set fits neatly alongside the team’s core.

Constructing a deal between the Pacers and Clippers, however, is not straightforward. Indiana lacks a starting-caliber center to send back, which complicates matters for a Los Angeles team that would need to replace Zubac’s production immediately if he were moved.

This is where a third team could help facilitate a workable framework. Enter the Brooklyn Nets, another team Indiana has been linked to in recent rumors, particularly surrounding center Nic Claxton.

Proposed Trade Framework:

Pacers receive: Ivica Zubac

Clippers receive: Bennedict Mathurin, Nic Claxton

Nets receive: Bogdan Bogdanović, Isaiah Jackson, Cameron Christie, and a 2027 first-round pick from Indiana (lottery protected)

Why Indiana does this deal

Nov 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

From the Pacers’ perspective, this move addresses their most glaring roster weakness. Indiana parts with Bennedict Mathurin, a proven young scorer, but one whose potential replacement could be found near the top of the NBA Draft. They also move Isaiah Jackson, who currently projects as a backup center, along with a lottery-protected first-round pick in a season where the Pacers expect to be firmly in playoff contention.

In return, Indiana lands an All-NBA–caliber defensive center who immediately steps into a starting role and fills a massive structural hole on the roster—without sacrificing the bulk of its core.

Zubac is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game and 14.8 points per game this season. It is also worth noting that Zubac's durability can't be overlooked, as he has played in 68 games or more since the 2019-2020 season.

Why the Clippers do this deal

Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Trading Zubac would be difficult for Los Angeles, but acquiring a 23-year-old scorer in Mathurin helps an aging roster begin transitioning toward younger talent. Rumors have already surfaced that the Clippers could use their cap space in the upcoming free agent period to sign Mathurin, so this gets them one step ahead on evaluating his talent, as well as obtaining his bird rights.

The Clippers also receive Nic Claxton, a solid starting center who is three years younger than Zubac. Claxton is averaging a career-high 12.8 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and a career-high 4.0 assists per game this season.

Losing Bogdanović and Christie would not significantly impact the Clippers’ competitiveness, allowing them to remain viable in the short term with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and their veteran core.

Why Brooklyn does this deal

Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the Nets, moving on from Claxton in exchange for a first-round pick and multiple rotation-level players aligns with a rebuilding trajectory. Claxton does not appear to be a central figure in Brooklyn’s long-term plans, and extracting a future first-rounder—along with Bogdanović, Christie, and Jackson—represents solid asset accumulation.

Final Thoughts

This trade helps Indiana keep the majority of its depth chart intact while allowing the team to evaluate Zubac alongside Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard before Haliburton returns. Acquiring Zubac at the deadline, rather than in the offseason, also provides valuable runway for chemistry-building. Additionally, it allows Jay Huff to settle more comfortably into a defined backup role, particularly alongside T.J. McConnell and the second unit.

You can follow me on X at @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.