For most of the 2025-2026 season the Indiana Pacers have looked like a totally different team than we're accustomed to seeing with Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin on the floor. However, for one night, we had a flashback of what this Pacers team used to look like.

The ball was zipping up and down the court as the pace was faster than we're accustomed to with this current group. It was a breath of fresh air and reminded Pacers fans of what is to come when Tyrese Haliburton returns next season. Here are my takeaways from the 122-99 win:

Pacers make drastic change to starting 5

The Indiana Pacers made a drastic change to their starting lineup for their matchup with the Heat. Rick Carlisle, and his staff, elected to go with a smaller unit then they have traditionally played with.



Miami plays with the fastest pace in the entire league, at 104.55 possessions per 48 minutes. To counter that pace, Indiana elected to slide Pascal Siakam down to the center position.



Quenton Jackson got his second consecutive start, playing alongside Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt. Aaron Nesmith and Johnny Furphy started at the small forward and power forward positions.



In 7 minutes and 46 seconds of play, this new starting 5 had an offensive rating of 84.2 and a defensive rating of 84.2. It was a tale of two halves for this lineup. In the first half, this group had a 123.1 offensive rating and a 71.4 defensive rating. In the second half, this group had a 0 offensive rating and a 120.0 defensive rating.



Overall, the small ball lineups proved to be effective against Miami.

Andrew Nembhard with another strong performance

After returning from a back injury that kept him out of the Pacers 114-112 win against the Hornets, Andrew Nembhard put on a show against Miami. He finished the game with 29 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, while also being the primary defender against Tyler Herro.

This was Nembhard's 11th game scoring 20 or more points.

Johnny Furphy playing with confidence in new role

Johnny Furphy has started in 7 of the last 8 games for the Indiana Pacers and is thriving in his new role. Against the Heat tonight, he had 8 points and 3 rebounds in the first quarter alone and finished the game with 10 points in 7 rebounds.

Rebounding, defense and playing hard are the things he's doing well that has given the coaching staff trust in him. He is not looking to score, but he will shoot the open 3, he cuts hard to the basket and is always a threat to keep a possession alive with an offensive rebound. Carlisle has been complimentary of his play, so you can expect him to continue getting consistent minutes.

Miami Heat shoot ice cold from 3

No heat for Miami beyond the arc tonight. The Miami Heat did not make their first three point shot until there was 8.8 seconds left in the 2nd quarter. Norman Powell buried one from deep on the right wing.

The Heat ended the game shooting 4 of 30 from outside (13.3%).

