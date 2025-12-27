Celtics thrash Pacers in second quarter, cruise to win

Entering this season, the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics seemed to be in similar positions. Both teams had lost their superstars to Achilles' tendon tears. Both appeared to be in transition periods, but with enough talent to at least remain competitive.

That was true for only one.

That was apparent again Friday, as the Celtics brushed aside the Pacers' hot start (39 points in the first quarter) with an dominant 47-22 second quarter, and were never challenged again. Boston shot a ridiculous 57 percent from the field overall, including 51 percent from three-point range (20 of 39). Simply, Indiana put up no resistance, as its descent continues. That's seven straight losses, and no help is coming. Indiana is now 6-25, worst in the Eastern Conference, and only the lottery is ahead.

Sam Hauser alone made seven of his eight three-point attempts, the only shots he took. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points, and Payton Pritchard had 29, in the 140-122 rout. Derrick White had an excellent all-around game as well.

Andrew Nembhard led Indiana with 18 points.

🇺🇸 Derrick White today highlights vs. Pacers:



🏀 21 POINTS

🏀 6 ASSISTS

🏀 5 REBOUNDS



Celtics won against Pacers 140-122 ✅ pic.twitter.com/e1qIC5nJvN — DV highlights (@DVhighlights) December 27, 2025

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle played 13 different players at least seven minutes. One of those was center Micah Potter, who just joined the team. Potter had nine points in 18 minutes.

Pascal Siakam was off his game, with just 11 points.

When will the Pacers win next? Saturday, they will be in Miami to play the Heat, which got to 16-15 on the season with a win against the Hawks on Friday -- so both teams will be on back-to-backs. After that, it's the Rockets, Magic, Spurs, Magic and Cavaliers.

If you're not seeing a win in there, your eyes likely aren't lying. Simply, this is looking like a 20-win season at best, a dramatic freefall from the NBA Finals from a squad that is missing a lot more than just Tyrese Haliburton. The offense has been dreadful lately, but Friday it was the defense, and it always seems to be something.