Thirteen straight losses later, the Indiana Pacers sit firmly atop the Tankathon lottery rankings. This is your update from the last time we checked you can read that here. Indiana now finds itself four games behind the young, upstart Washington Wizards in the race to the bottom.

Pacers fans have reached the point where the focus shifts forward. When Tyrese Haliburton returns in 2026, who is the best player to add to this core? This next player profile could be just what the doctor ordered.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been stuck on 999 career wins since Dec. 8.



Indiana has lost 13 games in a row. pic.twitter.com/N3cEOGRlpW — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 7, 2026



The Cameron Boozer Possibility

Cameron Boozer is the son of former Cleveland Cavaliers 35th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, Carlos Boozer. Cam, like his father, is a monster on the glass. He has chosen to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Duke to hone his craft. Let’s take a deep dive into the super freshman and the possibility of his impact.

The Numbers

Cam is 6’9”, 250 pounds of smarts, heart, muscle, and hustle. He averages 23 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. It isn’t all about the beefy stats he has some clear, translatable NBA indicators as well. He averages 7.7 free-throw attempts per game, which will be critical at the next level. He will also need to space the floor, which he can do. He is shooting 34.5% from deep in his first year.





His advanced metrics are equally impressive offensively. He is ninth in the country in both total rebounds per 40 minutes (12.1) and offensive rebounds per 40 (4.1). He leads the entire NCAA in PER (36.3), Offensive Win Shares per 40 (23%), and Wins Above Replacement Player (5.8).

The defensive stats for Cam are where he needs to improve the most. He is 41st in the country in block percentage (2.7%). He is 15th in the NCAA in steal percentage (3.3%) and seventh in Defensive Win Shares (13%).

The Evaluation

Cam is a rugged interior force on the offensive end of the floor. He can use both hands equally well. He does not have great vertical athleticism but instead uses his high basketball IQ and superb footwork to create angles to get the ball on the glass. His broad shoulders create separation, allowing him to get his jump hooks off when he wants.

His role at the next level, in my opinion, will be as a hub. You can run offense through him because of his high IQ and elite passing ability.

The great thing about him being an offensive hub is his ability to operate from the low block, the mid-post, or the outside. He is a good enough shooter in college that it is reasonable to expect him to get even better at the next level. He can handle the ball a little, so he will be able to grab a rebound and push pace. Cam’s biggest asset is intangible, that is his leadership.

The challenge for him at the next level is going to be at the defensive end. He is undersized for a center but would fit as a power forward. He isn’t very quick, so some of the more dynamic power forwards will give him trouble off the bounce. His lateral quickness will need to improve. He will have to be a team defender, because a lot of what he does at Duke is being in the right spots playing to the help of his teammates to be effective.

He is a top five pick all day long. The question becomes, if you are a rebuilding franchise, do you start with a low-floor guy that appears to have a ceiling? He could make multiple All-Star teams, but can he be the best player on a championship team in the NBA? These are all questions general managers will have to ask themselves.

Now, if I am a contender already or have my number one guy adding Cam to the mix is a no-brainer, because he is a proven winner.

This draft pick is the turning point. If the Pacers want to close the gap on teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, they must add the right kind of player not just another scorer. Cam Boozer’s high IQ, passing ability, and leadership could be exactly what pushes Indiana back into the contender conversation.