How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers hit the fourth leg on a five-game road trip that has produced three losses by nine or more points in Detroit, Philadelphia and Boston. Indiana owns the Eastern Conference’s worst record, a half-game ahead of New Orleans in avoiding the NBA basement. Oklahoma City has the top mark, 3.5 games better than the Pistons and well on their way to repeating as champions as the betting favorite.

Indiana has trailed for the bulk of the first three games, so there aren’t many illusions that they’ll be in a position to pull off an upset in this NBA Finals rematch. The Thunder defeated the Pacers in seven games last season, so this will be Indy’s first game back at Paycom Center since a miserable night that saw them lose the title and point guard Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles’ tear.

The Pacers are still struggling with Haliburton’s absence even though it might benefit them through a high draft pick come June. No one imagined things would go this poorly, but as they head towards the Feb. 5 trade deadline, they’re definitely not buyers and have no hope to even land a spot in the play-in. They’ll play in Atlanta following this stop.

Oklahoma City is back home after winning three of four on its most recent roadie, but did lose All-Star forward Jalen Williams for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring strain. The Thunder is opening a three-game homestand, hosting Toronto and New Orleans next.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Thunder

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 23, 8:10 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma (Thunder)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WWLS-FM (Thunder)

Pacers look to pull off massive upset after double-OT loss

The Indiana Pacers (10-35) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8) in the second matchup of the season between last season’s Finals participants. If the first matchup can be replicated, NBA fans will be in for a treat despite key figures Haliburton and Williams being absent again.

Reigning MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 55 points in the first meeting on Oct. 23, a 141-135 double-OT win for the Thunder. Ajay Mitchell scored 26 points but will also miss this contest despite playing in Milwaukee on Wednesday, while Bennedict Mathurin, who led Indy with 36 points in the first meeting, continues to sit due to injury and may be on the trade block.

Pascal Siakam will be out there for the Pacers and is bidding to be an Eastern Conference All-Star despite his team’s struggles since he’s having a great individual season. Siakam finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds and will have to put together that type of effort to keep this competitive.

The Pacers have dropped the last three regular-season games to OKC after winning eight of 10, so losing this game will result in a getting swept by this team in consecutive seasons for the first time ever. Oklahoma City has never beaten Indiana four straight times in the regular season. You have to go all the way back to when the Thunder were the Seattle Supersonics in 1981 to find back-to-back sweeps. OKC/Seattle leads the all-time series 56-46 dating back to Indiana’s arrival to the NBA in 1976.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Thunder -15.5 (-115) Pacers +15.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Thunder -1100, Pacers +700

Total: 226.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

THUNDER

F Aaron Wiggins

F Luguentz Dort

C Chet Holmgren

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Cason Wallace

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Right Ankle Sprain

Ethan Thompson: Probable - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

THUNDER

Jalen Williams: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

Ajay Williams: Out - Abdominal Strain

Alex Caruso: Out - Right Adductor Strain

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Right Soleus Strain

Aaron Wiggins: Questionable - Right Groin Soreness

Jaylin Williams: Questionable - Left Glute Contusion

Thomas Sorber: Out - Right ACL Surgical Recovery

Nikola Topic: Out - Surgical Recovery

QUOTABLE

Thunder forward Kenrich Williams on center Chet Holmgren’s All-Star chances: "I believe in my mind that he’s an All-Star. From what he does for our team, being able to stay available. Defensively, blocking shots and altering shots in the paint. Offensively, you see he’s versatile this year."

