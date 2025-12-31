How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers have one last crack to get Rick Carlisle his 1,000th regular-season win as a head coach in 2025. Indiana is also out to avoid taking a 10-game losing streak into the new year, hoping to build on a 41-21 fourth-quarter showing against the Rockets on Monday that showed off a little backbone and prevented another double-digit defeat.

Orlando rallied past Denver on Saturday with some brilliant second-half execution as Anthony Black led the way with a career-high 38 points and some excellent defense down the stretch. The Magic then got a taste of their own medicine up in Canada on Monday, squandering a 21-point lead in a 107-106 loss to the Raptors. Toronto went on a crucial late 13-0 run to swing the game and sealed the win when Paolo Banchero’s 3-pointer at the buzzer failed to connect.

The Pacers have the NBA’s worst record and don’t have much hope of landing even a play-in spot in the East, which means eyes are likely to turn to the draft lottery in 2026 and injured guard Tyrese Haliburton is unlikely to come back for even a week or two. The Magic haven’t won consecutive games in December but have only dropped back-to-back contests once since October.

The Magic are looking to even their record this month at 7-7 while avoiding slipping to 7-10 on the road. Indiana is 5-16 at home, but has won just once in its last seven outings in Indianapolis.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 3:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Pacers look to pull off upset vs. Magic to avoid 10th straight setback

The Indiana Pacers (6-27) host the Orlando Magic (18-15) in the first of three meetings this season. It’s been a rough season from a health standpoint, but the Pacers did prove they’re still playing hard and haven’t quit in outsourcing the Rockets by 20 points in the fourth quarter to apply some heavy mascara and eyeliner to their latest loss.

Indiana is 4-16 against Eastern Conference foes and is giving up 119.4 points, so the high-scoring Magic should have a chance to improve on a 116.7 scoring average since the Pacers have been even more porous defensively over the past few weeks.

Aaron Nesmith had 14 points in his second game since returning from injury, while Pascal Siakam continued his strong season by leading the way with 23 points but will likely be looking to do a better job on the boards against the Magic after finishing with just four in Houston.

Aside from Black’s brilliance of late, Orlando is enthused about backup center Goga Bitadze’s return to action.

Orlando and Indiana will square off again in Central Florida on Jan. 4 as one of only two road games the Pacers will play prior to going on a five-game swing from Jan. 17-26. That contest will be the Magic’s first home date of 2026 and the only one until hosting the 76ers on Jan. 9.

This is the only time these teams will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. They’ll conclude their run-ins on March 23 in Orlando. The Magic have won five of seven over the Pacers and have claimed the series in three of the last four seasons. They’ve won three of the last four in Indy, including the last encounter between these teams, a 129-115 rout on April 11 in a game where both teams rested most regulars. Trevelin Queen, now playing in China, led the way with 25 points, while Black added 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 20 points.

Indiana leads the all-time series 73-57 and won four of the first five matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -3.5 (-112) Pacers +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -170, Pacers +142

Total: 226.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

PACERS

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Questionable - Left Hip Contusion

Desmond Bane: Questionable - Back spasms

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable - Sore Left Knee

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

T.J. McConnell: Probable - Right Hamstring Soreness

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Left Calf Strain

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on this final game of 2025: "Our ability to just bounce back is going to be very crucial. Get the result we need, go to Indiana and learn from this."

