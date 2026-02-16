Inside Pascal Siakam’s Evolution Into the Pacers’ Locker Room Leader

“When he talks, the entire locker room is listening.”

That’s how Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan describes the presence of Pascal Siakam inside Indiana’s locker room.

Siakam’s teammates don’t just like him, they respect him. A champion, four-time All-Star, with two All-NBA selections, Siakam carries himself without ego. His leadership is rooted in preparation, consistency and accountability.

When Buchanan joined my podcast, Setting The Pace, I asked him how Siakam has grown as a leader, player and teammate.

“I'd say on the court, obviously, the shooting has improved,” Buchanan said. “He's become much more of a consistent three-point threat for us. His ability to guard multiple positions was something that I think maybe we underestimated. At times in the playoffs, he was our best defender. And he's obviously a terrific, creative offensive player.” Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace

Beyond skill development, Buchanan emphasized Siakam’s emotional steadiness.

“He doesn't let a bad game bother him, which I admire. You play eighty-two games, you have a lot of responsibility, you're going to have nights where you struggle, but it never seems to phase him. Then you go into the locker room after games and he can tell when the team needs a message — and when they don't.” Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace

That awareness has elevated Siakam’s leadership.

“He's developed a good pulse of the locker room. And when he talks, the entire locker room is listening because they have so much respect for what he's accomplished and how he carries himself every single day.” Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Buchanan also described Siakam as one of the most low-maintenance stars he’s encountered.

“He's not into anything other than just wanting to hoop,” Buchanan said. “KP and I talk all the time — he's the most low-maintenance All-Star I've ever been around. Just give him a gym, give him structure, and he's good.”

Even in challenging moments, Siakam’s focus remains unchanged.

“You always wonder, is Pascal okay? And he's like, ‘I just want to hoop.’ He has every right to be upset or want more, but he just continues to show up and grind every day.”

That mindset is not new.

🇫🇷 Z. Risacher 🇨🇲 C. Koloko 🇸🇳 M. Gueye



🎤 Le contigent francophone des @ATLHawksFR, interviews à retrouver très bientôt. pic.twitter.com/BxhjcT9QkE — Eliott Caillot (@eliott_caillot) February 1, 2026

Former Toronto Raptors teammate Christian Koloko recently described Siakam’s work ethic in an interview with Eliott Caillot of The Playoff France.

“He works a lot,” Koloko said. “Whether we win by 30, win by 50, even if he plays 40 minutes, the next day he is the first one at the training center. He trains at game speed, at 100 percent. He is a guy who is really reserved, but when he is on the court, he gives his all.”

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle echoed that sentiment.

“That’s a great observation. It’s 100% accurate,” Carlisle said. “Leadership is consistency. Great players aren’t just defined by athletic ability or skill — it’s their consistency with how they work and how they keep their game honed.” Rick Carlisle to Eliott Caillot

Siakam may not seek the spotlight, but his résumé speaks loudly: 2019 NBA Champion, 2025 Eastern Conference Finals MVP, two-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Star.

Indiana didn’t simply acquire a complementary piece for Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers secured a cornerstone, a superstar whose leadership is as impactful as his stat line.

As the franchise continues its pursuit of its first NBA championship, Siakam’s steady presence remains central to that vision.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.