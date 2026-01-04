How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers have dropped 11 consecutive games since head coach Rick Carlisle moved within one win of his 1,000th regular-season win as a head coach on Dec. 8. They’re a little healthier these days, but dropped their seventh game by double-digits in the streak to open 2026 in a 123-113 setback against the Spurs. They hosted Orlando in a matinee on Dec. 31 and nearly pulled off an upset, losing 112-110 after Aaron Nesmith missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer following Paolo Banchero’s late go-ahead bucket.

Nesmith has a chance to move back into Carlisle’s starting five since Bennedict Mathurin has been ruled out with a thumb sprain. Orlando point guard Jalen Suggs returned on New Year’s eve following a seven-game absence but is again facing an indefinite absence following a knee knock.

The Magic are looking for their first win of ‘26 against the team they defeated last in ‘25 due to an unexpected road loss in Chicago on Friday night. Despite 31 points from Banchero, who has been Orlando’s leading scorer in consecutive games for the first time since suffering the groin injury that sidelined him 10 games on Nov. 12, the team fell 121-114 against a Bulls squad missing starting guards Josh Giddey and Cody White.

The Pacers have the NBA’s worst record and don’t have much hope of landing even a play-in spot in the East, which means eyes are likely to turn to the draft lottery in 2026 and injured guard Tyrese Haliburton is unlikely to return this season. The Magic still haven’t won consecutive games since Dec. 1.

The Magic are 11-6 at home and playing a one-off before a back-to-back at Washington and Brooklyn beginning Tuesday. Indiana has won only once on the road all season in 16 outings, defeating Chicago on Dec. 5. The Pacers are on a five-game road losing streak.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Magic

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 4, 3:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Pacers look to end longest losing streak in nearly 27 years

The Indiana Pacers (6-29) visit the Orlando Magic (19-16) for the second time this week and the second of three meetings this season. Both teams have had a tough time staying healthy, but the Magic had managed to hold the Southeast Division lead for most of the last month before being passed by Miami on Jan. 1. The teams have identical records entering Sunday’s action.

Indiana is 4-17 against Eastern Conference foes but looking to get on track in a friendly stretch since this will be one of only two road games the Pacers will play over the next few weeks prior to going on a five-game swing from Jan. 17-26.

The Pacers and Magic conclude this season’s run-ins on March 23 in Orlando. The Magic have won six of eight over the Pacers and have claimed the series in three of the last four seasons. Indiana leads the all-time series 73-58 and won four of the first five matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -6.5 (-110) Pacers +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic -245, Pacers +200

Total: 227.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on what needs to change to yield success: "We've got to look for more consistency throughout the game. We've been playing good teams virtually every night. In our situation, we're still down a couple guys. Execution has got to be better."

