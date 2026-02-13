On Thursday evening, Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined my podcast, Setting The Pace, to discuss a variety of team-related topics, including the status of Obi Toppin and his recovery from foot surgery.

When I asked about Toppin’s timeline for return, Buchanan emphasized progress, but stopped short of offering a definitive date.

“Yeah, I think he's made great progress with his recovery,” Buchanan said. “Whenever you have something with the foot, you want to be pretty cautious with it. So we've been ramping him back up to a certain level where we want to make sure that he feels comfortable and confident, that our medical staff does as well, and put him in the best position to get himself back to the Obi that we all know and love, and give him some chemistry with our guys this year. So don't have an exact timetable when he's going to be playing again, but he's made progress and we're happy with where things are at with him.” Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace

There remains optimism that Toppin will return this season, but the organization is clearly prioritizing long-term health over rushing him back prematurely.

Co-host Michael Facci followed up by asking Buchanan how difficult this season has been for Toppin, who has appeared in just three games.

“Very tough. Obi has got just an infectious, positive personality and he never lets on to the group that he's disappointed. Early on that was an adjustment for him, but he's been his usual jovial, upbeat, engaging self pretty quickly after the surgery. It's been much needed for the group. This year, wins have been hard to find. But the good thing about this group — I'd say about Coach Carlisle and his coaching staff and our entire staff in general — I feel like our culture and our positivity and our daily vibe around the team has remained good. I think if you were to walk into one of our practices right now, you wouldn't know that we have 14 or 15 wins. I think Obi is a big part of that. He brings a lot of life to the gym every day, brings a lot of smiles, a lot of communication. He's very upbeat and engaging with everybody. It’s not just him and one other guy — he's engaging with the entire staff. He knows that we've missed him this year. I think he knows what he brings to the group and he's anxious to get back out there and show his value to the team.” Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace

Indiana will have 27 games remaining after the All-Star break, providing a potential window for Toppin to regain rhythm and build chemistry with his teammates — particularly the newer additions to the roster.

Toppin has played a pivotal role in the Pacers’ postseason success over the past two seasons and remains the team’s most dynamic stretch-five option. His speed in transition, vertical athleticism, rim pressure and perimeter shooting are difficult to replicate within Indiana’s current frontcourt.

While there is no official timetable for his return, the expectation is that Toppin will suit up again this season. For Indiana, ensuring he returns healthy — and confident — remains the top priority.

