A surprise to no one. The Indiana Pacers are in dire need for a long term solution to their starting center position.

Walker Kessler is out for the entirety of the season after having surgery on his torn labrum in his left shoulder. Prior to the injury suffered early on in the season, Kessler averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals, while shooting 70.3% from the field, 75% from 3 and 70% from the free throw line in 5 games.

Kessler is making $4.87M this season, making it easy for the Pacers to match salaries, but will be looking for a pay raise in the offseason. By trading for Kessler, Indiana would acquire his bird rights, which enables them to match any offer sheet Kessler could potentially sign.

Ivica Zubac is averaging a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds per game, and is anchoring the Clippers defense with 1 block per game. Zubac is shooting 60.1% from the field and 72.7% from the free throw line, but has not attempted a three this season.

The Clippers recently signed Zubac to a 3-year, $58,650,480 contract. Indiana could piece together the salaries necessary to match Zubac's contract in a trade with the Clippers. Los Angeles owes their 2026 NBA first round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, taking away any incentive to lose games and making a trade for Zubac that more difficult, especially this season.

Also mentioned in the HoopsHype article were Dallas Mavericks center, Daniel Gafford, Yves Missi from the New Orleans Pelicans and Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets.

Daniel Gafford is an intriguing name that has been linked to the Pacers previously this season. He has started in 16 of the 25 games he has played this season for the Mavericks averaging 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals in 20.5 minutes of play. This season, Gafford makes $14,386,320 and then a 3-year extension for just over 54-million dollars kicks in.

Yves Missi is just in his second season in the NBA. He was a standout last year for the Pelicans, starting in 67-games, while averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, but his role has been reduced this season with the emergence of rookie Derrik Queen. In 17 minutes per game this season, Missi is averaging 5.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Indiana would be looking to buy low on Missi in hopes that he could flourish with a bigger role in Indiana.

Nic Claxton is the most expensive center that was mentioned. He signed a 4 year, 97-million dollar deal in the 2024 offseason. The appealing part about this contract is that it is descending in cost, going from 25.3 million this year to just 23.1 million next season. It would likely cost the players 2-3 players from their roster to match the salary that Claxton is making. This season, Claxton is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 30.1 minutes.

All of these centers mentioned would be an upgrade for Indiana, but with teams around the league knowing they desperately need an improvement at this position, the asking price will be high. However, if Indiana views themselves as an Eastern Conference contender next season, they will have to be willing to pay the price.

