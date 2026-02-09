The Indiana Pacers continue to limp along in what has been a very challenging season for the team.

The organization put their sights on next season and beyond with their deal acquiring Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline. While the Pacers went big at the deadline, they fell three spots in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings from No. 26 to 29.

"The Pacers aren’t competing for anything but Lottery odds this season, but they made one of the biggest deals at the deadline. By acquiring Ivica Zubac, they’ve set themselves up for contention again in 2027," Schuhmann wrote.

"The last-place Pacers trail the 13th-place Nets by one game in the win column, and they have two more meetings (both in Brooklyn) this season. The first is Wednesday, when the Pacers will be at a rest disadvantage. They sat Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and T.J. McConnell (against the Jazz) in the second game of their back-to-back last week."

Pacers Struggling in Power Rankings

Only the Sacramento Kings ranked below the Pacers in the power rankings, which is a sign that the team has hit rock bottom. While Zubac helps the team, it remains to be seen when he will actually take the court for the Pacers.

"It may be a while before we see Zubac suit up for his new team, because he’s been dealing with a lingering ankle injury and the Pacers probably have no desire to play him at anything less than 100 percent. He’s taken 98% of his shots in the paint, but he’s had his worst shooting season (61.3%) of the last six years, also seeing a significant drop in rebounding percentage from last season," Schuhmann wrote.

Given the fact that the Pacers traded their 2026 first-round pick in the deal to acquire Zubac, there is a chance that he may not see the floor at all this season. The pick has a protection from 5-9, meaning if it lands in the lottery in one of those slots, it will be conveyed to the Clippers. If not, it becomes an unprotected 2031 pick.

The Pacers hope that they would end up with one of the top four picks in the draft, so that they can take one of the top prospects in this year's stacked class, including BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, or Duke big man Cameron Boozer.

