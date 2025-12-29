Pascal Siakam, Pacers may have hit rock bottom to end calendar year

The Indiana Pacers are getting healthier, but it has not yet reflected in their record.

The Pacers are 6-26 through the first 32 games of the season, and it doesn't appear that things are getting better quite yet. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his recent weekly power rankings, and the Pacers are still in dead last at No. 30.

"The Pacers now have the league’s worst record, thanks to an eight-game losing streak where six of the eight losses have come by double-digits," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pacers are 0-16 against the 15 teams that currently have winning records, and they’re just two games into a stretch of seven straight against that group. This week brings their first meetings with the Rockets, Magic and Spurs."

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith drives past Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pacers still last in NBA power rankings

Perhaps when Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, and Bennedict Mathurin get into a rhythm together, the record will begin to change. Nesmith returned to the lineup in the team's most recent game against the Miami Heat. So, there is hope that the Pacers can bounce back in the coming weeks.

The Pacers aren't expected to be a major seller at the trade deadline, and all four players above that were on the NBA Finals team should stick around for the long haul. That should give the Pacers an advantage over teams that are selling at the deadline. But it remains to be seen how much further the Pacers will move in the power rankings and standings.

The other teams in the bottom five of the power rankings, which include the Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks, should all be selling at the deadline, so there is room for growth for the Pacers.

The Pacers are back in action this week when they visit Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets to close out their road trip. They will then head back home for two games against the Orlando Magic on New Year's Eve and the San Antonio Spurs to start the new year. Their week concludes with a Sunday matinee game on the road against the Orlando Magic.

