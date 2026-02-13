On Thursday evening, Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined my podcast, Setting The Pace, to discuss several topics surrounding the team, including the development of Jarace Walker.

When asked about Walker’s early-season struggles and the growth he has shown since his midseason turnaround, Buchanan pointed to confidence and decision-making as key factors.

“Yeah, I think he was going through some indecisiveness with his play, and then sometimes he would get a little more aggressive, and that would lead to some turnovers and some mistakes,” Buchanan said.

Walker, Buchanan explained, was searching for the proper balance within Indiana’s system.

“He was trying to find a balance of what is just being a solid, consistent player within our system. We had a game in Houston this year on the road, and we had a shootaround at the University of Houston, which is where he played. I think he had a talk with his former college coach, Coach Kelvin Sampson, which I think really kind of helped him.”

According to Buchanan, something clicked for Walker that night against the Rockets.

“I felt like that night against Houston, something really clicked for him. Ever since then, he's been much more solid. He doesn’t feel like he has to try to make something happen. Sometimes just moving the ball is what makes things happen in our system.”

Feb 11, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) brings the ball up court against Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Buchanan added that Walker’s desire to perform well occasionally worked against him earlier in the season.

“I think he wants to do well. So sometimes that would force him to try to do a little too much. I think he's finding the balance of when to just move the ball, when to cut, when to catch and shoot. As the game slows down and he makes simpler decisions with the ball, the more productive he's been.”

Even in adverse circumstances, Buchanan has noticed growth.

“Last night against Brooklyn, he was sick — he wasn’t feeling very well — and I thought he was terrific. He’s just finding a comfort and a calm with his role and his game, which often happens for a third-year player. You hope that leads to him taking off to another level.”

Buchanan was also asked whether the trade of Bennedict Mathurin could create a clearer scoring opportunity for Walker with the second unit.

“Yeah, I think that's something he can provide,” Buchanan said. “With that second unit, like you mentioned, with Bennedict not out there, a lot of those guys need to play off other playmakers — whether that's T.J. or in the past it was Bennedict. But I think Jarace has the ability to do a lot of playmaking for us.”

Buchanan emphasized Walker’s versatility.

“He has the ability to score. He's obviously turned into a very consistent shooter. And he's become more forceful at the basket, which I love.”

In fact, one particular play stood out, even though it resulted in a turnover.

“Last night against Brooklyn, he had an offensive foul going to the rim. It was one of my favorite plays I've ever seen him make — and it was an offensive foul,” Buchanan said. “I just love the aggressiveness he's starting to show. He’s not shy from contact anymore. He’s playing with a forceful edge. And if he can do that, it just brings out more elements to his game and more elements to our bench.”

For Indiana, Walker’s evolution may prove pivotal as the franchise continues shaping its next competitive window.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.