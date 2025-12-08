Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Quenton Jackson: Out - Hamstring

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Kam Jones: Out - Back

KINGS

Keegan Murray: Day-to-day - Trapezius

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee

Dennis Schroder: Out - Hip

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 8, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports California

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan (Indiana), Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (5-18) and Sacramento Kings (6-17) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. The two teams met twice last season, both resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 55-45 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 33-17 in home games and 22-28 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Bennedict Mathurin

C Jay Huff

F Garrison Matthews

F Pascal Siakam

KINGS

G Russell Westbrook

G Zach LaVine

C Maxime Raynaud

F DeMar DeRozan

F Keegan Murray

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-110), Kings +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers -162, Kings +136

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addresses recent wins and upcoming Kings game: "Getting back on defense was a big part of it. We did well in both games. We did good things offensively that helped our defense as well. Sacramento has got two Hall-of-Famers on their team, you know, DeRozan and Westbrook. They got Monk coming off the bench who's explosive. They got LaVine who's been an All-Star, who got 42 points last night, they smashed Miami last night. They got Murray, they got a bunch of guys. This guy Raynaud is a very good young big who's very skilled." ... "It's a big challenge."

