Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Quenton Jackson: Out - Hamstring
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Kam Jones: Out - Back
KINGS
Keegan Murray: Day-to-day - Trapezius
Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee
Dennis Schroder: Out - Hip
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 8, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports California
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan (Indiana), Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (5-18) and Sacramento Kings (6-17) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. The two teams met twice last season, both resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 55-45 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 33-17 in home games and 22-28 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Bennedict Mathurin
C Jay Huff
F Garrison Matthews
F Pascal Siakam
KINGS
G Russell Westbrook
G Zach LaVine
C Maxime Raynaud
F DeMar DeRozan
F Keegan Murray
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-110), Kings +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers -162, Kings +136
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addresses recent wins and upcoming Kings game: "Getting back on defense was a big part of it. We did well in both games. We did good things offensively that helped our defense as well. Sacramento has got two Hall-of-Famers on their team, you know, DeRozan and Westbrook. They got Monk coming off the bench who's explosive. They got LaVine who's been an All-Star, who got 42 points last night, they smashed Miami last night. They got Murray, they got a bunch of guys. This guy Raynaud is a very good young big who's very skilled." ... "It's a big challenge."