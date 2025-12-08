Pacers' Pascal Siakam flirting with another career milestone

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam is doing his best amidst a challenging season for the team. Just months after making it to the NBA Finals, the Pacers are a shell of themselves with no Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner to bail them out.

One thing going for the Pacers is the fact that Pascal Siakam is having a career year for them. The 10th-year pro is averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

With Siakam balling out for the Pacers in a troublesome season, some members of the website staff got together to discuss whether or not the Cameroonian forward should be considered an All-Star for this season.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam shoots the ball while Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Austin Dobbins

Siakam's usage is up, and so are his numbers. Siakam is averaging 24.5/7.1/4.1. Better than his numbers as an All-Star last season. Siakam continues to be a Swiss-Army knife, but the Pacers struggles could cause him to be overlooked.

With the new All-Star format being positionless, it could make things troubling for Siakam as there are many likely already locked in. If Siakam can continue his play and the Pacers can start winning some games, a fourth All-Star appearance should be coming his way.

Ethan Skolnick

While Pascal Siakam is having an excellent season amid the Pacers' chaos, it's hard to see him securing an All-Star spot in light of Indiana's record, and all of the teams ahead in the East that deserve at least one All-Star. The East is loaded with guards: Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Norman Powell, maybe Josh Giddey if Chicago turns back around.

There's not as much of a glut among wings and bigs, but still, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Johnson and Brandon Ingram seem like shoo-ins. Giannis is a given regardless, unless he's shipped West. Then there's Jalen Duran, Evan Mobley, Bam Adebayo, all on teams with winning records. And Franz Wagner if his knee injury isn't overly serious -- or maybe Paolo Banchero has time to get it going. So no, a team that's under .500 isn't likely to get anyone in.

Jeremy Brener

If the Pacers are going to have an All-Star, it's clearly Siakam. But there's no guarantee that that happens. The biggest knock towards Siakam's all-star candidacy is the fact that the Pacers are a five-win team at the beginning of December.

Three of the Pacers' five wins come in the last five games, which is promising for their future. If the Pacers can continue to stack wins, it will certainly help Siakam's chances at becoming an All-Star.

With a relatively favorable schedule for the rest of the month, if Siakam can continue to play at a career pace, he definitely deserves some consideration to make his fourth All-Star team.

Siakam and the Pacers are back in action against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Indiana Pacers On SI Stories

Did the Pacers dodge a bullet not signing Turner?

The NBA’s most unexpected block leader is hiding in Indiana

Former first-round Pacers pick falling out of favor again?

Siakam the standout as Pacers get first road win

Indiana Pacers-Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More