Jalen Brunson’s 40 Not Enough as Pacers Outlast Knicks in OT Thriller

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are two teams that clearly don’t like each other. From Indiana winning every playoff series against New York in the 21st century to Josh Hart publicly stating he is “not an Indiana guy,” there will always be bad blood between these franchises — and that’s exactly how it should be.

There were no choke signs. No headbutts. No late-game heroics from Tyrese Haliburton.

But there was drama.

The game featured a season-high 39 lead changes, was tied 17 times and never saw either team build a double-digit advantage. It had the feel of a postseason battle, even if the calendar said otherwise.

With the Pacers clinging to a one-point lead late in regulation, Pascal Siakam had the undersized Josh Hart draped all over him. Siakam used his size and poise to rise up and knock down a jumper, giving Indiana a 123–120 lead with 12.7 seconds remaining.

After Mikal Bridges hit a pair of free throws and Siakam split his own at the line, New York trailed by two. Aaron Nesmith then fouled Karl-Anthony Towns on an offensive rebound attempt, and Towns calmly buried two clutch free throws to force overtime.

In the extra period, Indiana seized control. The Pacers scored the first nine points of overtime and held the Knicks scoreless for the first four minutes. New York made a late push with an 8–2 run in the final 50 seconds, but it was too little, too late. Indiana secured a 137–134 victory.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter of game five of the eastern conference finals during the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This was as good as it gets for a regular-season showdown.

All-Stars Jalen Brunson (40 points, eight assists) and Pascal Siakam (30 points, six rebounds, three steals) demonstrated why they are among the league’s elite, doing everything possible to will their teams to a win.

But it wasn’t just the stars.

Eight Pacers scored in double figures. Andrew Nembhard delivered 24 points and 10 assists, hitting timely shots throughout the night. Quenton Jackson made a strong case for a standard NBA contract, finishing with 19 points — including seven in overtime — along with three assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Aaron Nesmith added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds in a sturdy performance that proved crucial in Indiana’s three-point victory.

Debuts

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) reacts after a basket and a foul against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Grand Theft Alvarado



Jose Alvarado made his Knicks home debut and received one of the loudest cheers of the night after converting a contested layup over Jay Huff with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He finished with four points and five assists.

Kobe in the Garden



After being acquired alongside Ivica Zubac, Kobe Brown made his Pacers debut. With Jarace Walker sidelined due to illness, Brown saw increased minutes with the second unit. He scored on his first shot attempt, blowing by Mikal Bridges for a scoop layup after faking a handoff to Nesmith. He later tipped out an offensive rebound to extend a possession. Brown finished with eight points, six rebounds and a team-best +13 in 18 minutes.

Kobe Brown from the corner‼️ pic.twitter.com/0VrTkYcmzl — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 11, 2026

Final Thoughts

In a season where the Knicks are pushing to win and the Pacers are focused on positioning themselves for a Top 4 draft pick, New York still couldn’t find a way to put away an undermanned Indiana team.

If the Knicks hope to capitalize on a Pacers-less postseason this year, they would be wise to do so. Because next season, with a healthy Tyrese Haliburton and a full offseason and regular season to build chemistry with Ivica Zubac, Indiana may be an even bigger problem.

