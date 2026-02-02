Indiana Pacers-Houston Rockets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 2, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Space City Home Network (Houston)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 790 AM, 101.1 FM (Houston)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (13-36) and Houston Rockets (30-17) meet for the second of two regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Rockets recorded a, 126-119, win against Indiana on December 29th. Last season, the two teams split the series, 1-1. The Pacers are 47-59 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 28-23 in home games and 19-36 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Johnny Furphy
C Pascal Siakam
F Aaron Nesmith
F Jarace Walker
ROCKETS
G Amen Thompson
G Josh Okogie
C Alperen Sengun
F Tari Eason
F Jabari Smith Jr.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +5.5 (-110), Rockets -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +180, Rockets -215
Total points scored: 218.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
ROCKETS
Kevin Durant: Out - Ankle
Steven Adams: Out - Ankle
Fred VanVleet: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on what's leading to the recent clutch wins: "Poise. Remaining poised and keeping aggression. The game is a fast game. You got to keep force, speed, tempo in it offensively and then defensively it's a challenge because the other team is trying to do the same thing."
Carlisle on what changed defensively in the second half against the Hawks: "We didn't watch any film at halftime. We just challenged each other to be more physical and more defiant. The first half they were just doing whatever they wanted, and really, we were doing the same thing. The fact that we had 80 points and they had 73 and we had a seven-point lead, that was not okay. We have standards that we play to and we believe are important. The second half was much more in line with what the standards are.: