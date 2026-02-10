Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, MSG Network (New York)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 880 AM ESPN New York
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (13-40) and New York Knicks (34-19) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Knicks recorded a, 114-113, win against Indiana on December 18th. Last season, the Knicks won the series, 2-1, but the Pacers ended up eliminating the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals (4-3) later that season. The Pacers are 96-103 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 64-37 in home games and 32-66 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Ben Sheppard
C Jay Huff
F Pascal Siakam
F Jarace Walker
KNICKS
G Jalen Brunson
G Landry Shamet
C Karl-Anthony Towns
F Mikal Bridges
F Josh Hart
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +12 (-110), Knicks -12 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +480, Knicks -650
Total points scored: 223.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Hand
T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Micah Potter: Out - Hip
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
KNICKS
OG Anunoby: Questionable - Toe
Mitchell Robinson: Out - Ankle
Miles McBride: Out - Core
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the loss to the Toronto Raptors: "Pretty clear tat the third quarter was the difference in the game. Their small lineup was a very good adjustment for them, we didn't do well with it. We did very poorly with it. They got stops, they got downhill, they got to the rim, we didn't have enough resistance. So, there you go. That's the difference, that's the entire difference in the game."