Key Pacers Wing Departs Team

Indiana Pacers forward Cody Martin is no longer with the team after his 10-day harship contract expired on Saturday.

According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, the Pacers do not qualify for another hardship contract to re-sign the seven-year veteran.

More news: Pacers Make Wrong Kind of History with 1-9 Season Start

Because of an influx of injuries, the Pacers were able to sign both Martin and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to 10-day hardship contracts. Teams can sign players to 10-day harship contracts if they have at least four players who have missed three straight games and are expected to miss at least two more weeks due to injuries. This move allows the team to exceed the roster limit of 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts, according to Dopirak.

Cody Martin's contract with the Pacers has expired. He's a free agent. The Pacers don't currently have a hardship exception available unless Bennedict Mathurin is still expected to miss 2+ weeks.



They might be eligible for another on 11.20 once Aaron Nesmith misses a third game. — Tony East (@TonyREast) November 15, 2025

Although forward Aaron Nesmith is now among the many Pacers out with injury, because he's missed just one game so far, Indiana wasn't granted another roster exception due to the imminent returns of Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Quenton Jackson (hamstring) and Johnny Furphy (ankle). All three are expected to return in the next two weeks.

More news: Pacers Announce Good News on Long-Injured Guard

Martin played just four games for the Pacers, averaging 13.8 minutes per game with just seven points, 14 rebounds and two assists recorded across the four games.

Quick story on Cody Martin's 10-day contract expiring: https://t.co/7LxWksd5Db — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) November 15, 2025

The litany of injuries the Pacers are working through has taken its toll on a team already missing its best player in point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the entire season with a torn Achilles.

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, who leads the team in scoring this season, doesn't view the Pacers' injury luck as an excuse for how they've played.

'It's Been Tough on Us'

"Obviously, it's been tough on us," Siakam told reporters. "We have injuries every single day. Guys are in situations that they're not supposed to be in. But we can't find it as an excuse and just go out there every single night and be like, 'Whatever happens, happens.' It has to matter. We have to fight."

The Pacers have just one win this season and have lost seven straight games. They could be on track to receive a major boost for their Monday night game against the Detroit Pistons, as Mathurin has been upgraded from out to questionable for the 6 p.m. CT matchup.

Latest Pacers News

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.