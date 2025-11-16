Pacers Upgrade Surprise Starter Ahead of Pistons Game Monday

The Indiana Pacers have announced a surprise update on a long-hurt starting guard ahead of their upcoming showdown with Central Division nemeses the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

According to the Pacers' latest injury report, shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, who has been on the shelf for weeks with a right great big toe sprain, has seen his status get upgraded to questionable.

Injury Report for tomorrow’s game in Detroit:



Bennedict Mathurin - Questionable (right great toe sprain)

Aaron Nesmith - Out (left knee sprain)

Johnny Furphy - Out (left ankle sprain)

Quenton Jackson - Out (right hamstring strain)

Kam Jones - Out (lower back stress reaction)

Obi… pic.twitter.com/U6Kq7hpGJr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 16, 2025

This being the year from hell for Indiana, the Pacers will still be missing six other players. Swingman Aaron Nesmith suffered a left knee sprain earlier this week and remains out for a few days. Two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, of course, has already been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season as he recuperates from his right Achilles tendon rupture. Backup power forward Obi Toppin is unavailable until at least February with a right foot stress fracture.

Bench Pacers shooting guard Johnny Furphy is out with a left ankle sprain. Two-way shooting guard Quenton Jackson continues to rehab his right hamstring strain. Rookie combo guard Kam Jones, the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Marquette, is still on the mend from a lower back stress reaction.

This story will be updated...