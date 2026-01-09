LaMelo scores 33 off bench but Pacers get Carlisle win 1,000

LaMelo Ball came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season, Andrew Nembhard didn't play after being a game time decision and Brandon Miller got ejected to start the second half. This was a back-and-forth game from start to finish, but it was the Indiana Pacers who were able to pull out the 114-112 win and snap their 13 game losing streak. Let's look at some takeaways from tonight's game.

LaMelo drops 33 points despite benching

For the first time in 6 years, LaMelo Ball came off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets. According to Rod Boone from the Charlotte Observer, the reason LaMelo came off the bench was in order for him to play more 4th quarter minutes, as the Hornets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

You'd expect coming off the bench for LaMelo to be a bit of an adjustment, but it had zero impact on one of the league's most gifted scorers. At the end of the first half he had 22 points and was taking full advantage of the Nembhard-less Pacers. He finished the game with 33 points and 8 assists.

Rick Carlisle joins the 1,000 wins club

After the Pacers defeated the Sacramento Kings on Decemnber 8th, Rick Carlisle was one win away from reaching the 1,000 win club. He had to wait patiently for that day to come, as Indiana went on a franchise record worst 13-game losing streak, making the soon to be Hall of Fame coach wait an entire month before reaching this milestone.



Rick is now the 11th coach in NBA history to reach 1,000 wins, He joins Gregg Popovich, Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens, Jerry Sloan, Pat Riley, Doc Rivers, George Karl, Phil Jackson, Larry Brown, and Rick Adelman. This is a remarkable accomplishment and no coach is more deserving than Rick.

The unstoppable Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam scored 15 points in the first quarter on 6-8 shooting. That would mark the most points he's ever scored in the first quarter while wearing a Pacers uniform. He finished the game with 30 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and hit the go ahead basket for the Pacers to get the win and snap their 13 game losing streak.

Despite the Pacers underwhelming record, Siakam has been anything but that. With all eyes on him, he's been able to overcome double teams religiously, scoring 20 or more in 29 games this season.



Rick Carlisle voiced that he feels for Siakam having to go through a season like this after Indiana lost their 31st game of the season against Cleveland. Getting the game winning shot tonight against Charlotte had to feel refreshing, especially after a month of losing games.

T.J. McConnell has season high!

With Andrew Nembhard out with a back injury, there was more playing time to be had for Pacers veteran guard, T.J. McConnell. He was an offensive force tonight, scoring a season high in points with 23 points, hitting a huge pull up jumper with 51 seconds left in the game to cut the Hornets lead to one.

