“Definitely one of my favorite teammates.”

That’s what LeBron James said about Tyrese Haliburton when reflecting on their time together with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics during a recent episode of the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash.

For Indiana Pacers fans, that praise comes as no surprise. But hearing it from one of the greatest players in NBA history reinforces what Indiana has believed since acquiring Haliburton: he’s different.

James went on to expand on what makes Haliburton stand out, not just as a player, but as a person.

“We both know him very well,” James said to Nash. “He’s a student of the game. I think a lot of our viewers that watch ‘Mind the Game’ — and even people that maybe don’t watch it — got an opportunity to know not only why but how special he is and what he does on the floor and how it translates."

“His love for the game, you can hear it in his voice. You can hear it in his message. He’s a great kid. It was my first time spending an extended period of time with him during the Olympic trip, and he was definitely one of my favorite teammates coming out of that whole experience. Just an unbelievable kid, man. I love everything that’s coming his way. He’s special.”

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the fourth quarter of the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

That admiration appears to be mutual.

Haliburton has long spoken about James being his childhood idol. Before facing the Los Angeles Lakers during the inaugural In-Season Tournament, Haliburton admitted:

“LeBron was my idol like any kid born in the 2000s. I was a Cavs fan, then Heat, then Cavs again and later a Lakers fan.” Tyrese Haliburton aon LeBron James

Their relationship extends beyond Olympic practices and podcast appearances. During Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland last postseason, Haliburton caught fire in the second quarter, prompting James to post in real time:

“Hali fkn hooping!!!! Where the lames who said he was overrated??!! Quiet as hell. That boy NICE and even more someone everyone would love to play with!”

Hali fkn hooping!!!! Where the lames who said he was overrated??!! Quiet as hell. That boy NICE and even more someone everyone would love to play with! 🧠 🏀 @mindthegamepod — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 14, 2025

The next day, Haliburton revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he and James had exchanged texts after the game.

“I texted with LeBron after the game last night and it was pretty cool,” Haliburton said. “I wanna play the game the right way and I wanna win.”

The respect between the two basketball minds is evident. What began as idol and admirer has evolved into a friendship, similar to an older brother and younger brother. Their chemistry on Mind the Game was natural, built on shared appreciation for film study, strategy and the finer details of winning basketball.

Haliburton’s 2025 playoff run, highlighted by three game-winners and a dagger that silenced Madison Square Garden, cemented his arrival as a national star. Now, with James publicly championing him, that spotlight only grows brighter.

LeBron James calling Tyrese Haliburton one of his favorite teammates, despite the two barely sharing the floor together, speaks volumes about how infectious Haliburton’s personality truly is.

Pacers fans have long understood how special he is, not just as a player but as a person. But seeing that energy, humility and love for the game resonate on the Olympic stage, and earn the respect of one of the greatest players ever, makes it even sweeter.

