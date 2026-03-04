What If LeBron James Finished His Career with the Pacers?

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons read listener mailbag questions and reacted to them with fellow Ringer host Dave Jacoby.

One particular idea caught Simmons’ attention, and mine as well.

A listener suggested that as LeBron James enters free agency next season, he should embark on a true retirement tour by signing a 10-day contract with all 30 NBA teams.

Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The concept would allow James to wear every uniform in the league at some point in his career while playing at least one home game for each franchise.

After hearing the idea, my mind immediately wandered: What would LeBron James look like in an Indiana Pacers uniform? How would Pacers fans react if James signed a 10-day contract with the blue and gold? And if he technically suited up for every team, would he somehow get credit for another NBA championship?

It’s a fascinating concept, but also one that will never happen.

Once I processed just how wild the idea really was, another thought crossed my mind.

What if LeBron James signed a minimum contract with the Indiana Pacers this offseason?

The thought isn’t entirely random. The Pacers are a legitimate title contender with a battle-tested core, and James has already expressed admiration for Indiana’s franchise cornerstone.

James recently hosted Tyrese Haliburton on his podcast, Mind the Game, where he repeatedly praised Haliburton’s basketball IQ and even referred to him as one of his favorite teammates.

At age 41, James is still playing 33.1 minutes per game. Realistically, that kind of workload can’t last forever. But in a reduced role — perhaps 20–25 minutes per night off the bench — he could still be a valuable contributor for a championship contender.

James has also remained effective as a shooter. During the 2023–24 season he shot 47.3% on catch-and-shoot threes, followed by 42.0% in 2024–25. This season he’s converting 35% on 2.1 catch-and-shoot attempts per game.

Mar 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Even with some regression, James remains an above-average spot-up shooter while continuing to offer elite basketball IQ, playmaking and rebounding.

In other words, his skill set would still translate well to Indiana’s system.

The Pacers value versatility and pace, and James could contribute in multiple roles. He can play on or off the ball, defend several positions and elevate the offense with his passing.

He could also serve as a mentor for Indiana’s young core.

Imagine if Indiana were to draft a prospect like AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer and have LeBron James as a teammate during their rookie season. That’s more than two decades of NBA experience pouring into a young player, alongside a coach in Rick Carlisle who has seen virtually everything the league can offer.

Of course, many Pacers fans would initially hate the idea of James wearing a Pacers uniform. For two decades he has often been the villain in Indiana’s postseason storylines.

But James choosing to sign a minimum contract with a small-market team like Indiana would send a powerful message around the league — that this is a place players come to win.

The reality is that the odds of James signing with the Pacers are incredibly slim. The idea might not even reach a one-percent probability.

Mar 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Still, if James were ever willing to accept a smaller role with a title contender in the Midwest, Indiana would actually make a lot of sense.

The Pacers have the roster construction to complement an aging version of James, and he would complement many of the things Indiana already does well.

Say what you want about the idea now, but the first time Tyrese Haliburton threw a transition alley-oop to LeBron, most fans would probably jump off the couch in excitement.

Or imagine a classic LeBron chase-down block leading to an Aaron Nesmith corner three against Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs.

For years, LeBron James has been Indiana’s enemy.

But for one season, what if he became an ally?

From a basketball standpoint, the fit would be nearly perfect for an aging legend. The bigger question is whether LeBron’s ego would ever allow him to accept a smaller role with a small-market contender.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.