If you’re a college basketball fan or an NBA draft junkie, Saturday afternoon was must-see television. With national eyes fixed on ESPN, two of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa of BYU Cougars and Darryn Peterson of the Kansas Jayhawks, faced off in what will be remembered as a collegiate classic.

The opening half belonged entirely to Peterson and Kansas. The Jayhawks guard erupted for 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting while adding three steals, dictating the pace on both ends of the floor. Dybantsa, by comparison, was quiet early, finishing the first half with seven points, one rebound, and one assist. Kansas took full advantage, building a commanding 53–33 halftime lead.

BYU, however, is no stranger to adversity. The Cougars have repeatedly shown an ability to elevate their play when facing double-digit deficits, and Saturday was no exception. After trailing by as many as 21 points, BYU clawed its way back into contention, cutting the margin to four with 1:27 remaining. The rally was notable, but Kansas never fully relinquished control, holding off the comeback to secure a 90–82 victory—its fifth straight win.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite the high-level play, an all-too-familiar storyline resurfaced for Peterson. With 16:46 left in the second half, he was subbed out and did not return. Saturday marked just his 11th appearance of the season after battling a hamstring injury, ankle issues, and cramping. Peterson looked like the best player on the floor during his 20 minutes of action, while Dybantsa logged 34 minutes.

Kansas also deserves credit defensively, as the Jayhawks made it difficult for Dybantsa to find sustained rhythm. He finished with 17 points on 50 percent shooting, but contributed just one rebound and one assist, while committing two turnovers.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Peterson now holds a 3–0 edge over Dybantsa head-to-head, dating back to two matchups on the AAU circuit, and strengthened his case as the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Additional Notes

The game drew significant NBA representation. Kevin Pritchard, president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers, was shown on ESPN’s broadcast conversing with Sean Marks, general manager of the Brooklyn Nets.

Also in attendance were Sam Presti of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brian Wright of the San Antonio Spurs.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) dunks the ball against BYU Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While much of the attention centered on Dybantsa and Peterson, several teammates took advantage of the spotlight. BYU’s Richie Saunders led all scorers with a dominant performance, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block on 11-of-19 shooting, including 6-of-14 from three-point range. Teammate Robert Wright III added 18 points and six assists.

For Kansas, all five starters scored in double figures. Bryson Tiller led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Flory Bidunga chipped in 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

With multiple NBA decision-makers in attendance, Saturday’s showcase offered more than just a memorable result—it provided a valuable opportunity for several players to elevate their professional stock on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

