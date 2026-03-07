Luka Dončić Scores 44 as Lakers Defeat Pacers Without LeBron

The Indiana Pacers extended their losing streak to eight games Friday night, falling 128–117 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was another difficult defensive performance for Indiana, which struggled to contain Luka Dončić throughout the night.

The Pacers briefly kept things competitive, cutting the deficit to two points in the second quarter. But the Lakers quickly responded with a 13–2 run to build a 13-point lead heading into halftime, sparked in part by Marcus Smart knocking down a pair of three-pointers.

For Indiana, it was a familiar script.

The defense faltered again, and the Pacers simply could not match the Lakers’ offensive firepower.

During the current losing streak, Indiana has now allowed seven opponents to score at least 125 points. Each of those teams has also shot at least 50% from the field. It also marked the sixth time during the skid that the Pacers have been beaten by double digits.

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pascal Siakam once again delivered a strong performance, finishing with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Siakam was visibly frustrated at times with the officiating after several drives to the basket went without a whistle.

But the story of the night was Dončić.

The Lakers star dominated from start to finish, scoring 44 points in just 31 minutes and 41 seconds. He added nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks — and did it all while playing only three quarters.

Indiana tried multiple defenders in an effort to slow him down, but nothing proved effective.

Offensively, the Pacers also struggled from beyond the arc. Indiana made just 8 of its 35 three-point attempts, finishing the night shooting 22.9% from long distance.

Had a few more of those shots fallen, the final score may have looked more competitive. However, the Lakers largely had control by the end of the third quarter, making a comeback unlikely.

Indiana did outscore Los Angeles 24–11 over the final six minutes of the fourth quarter, but that stretch came after both teams had essentially emptied the benches with the Lakers leading comfortably, 117–93.

Jan 12, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates with forward Jarace Walker (5) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) after a basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Outside of Siakam, a few Pacers turned in solid performances.

Jarace Walker finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Andrew Nembhard added 17 points and eight assists while committing just two turnovers. Jay Huff also impressed with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Exploring More with the Bench Unit

With the roster currently in place, it raises an interesting question about what Indiana’s second unit might look like next season.

If everyone is healthy, a potential bench group of T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin and Jay Huff could be worth evaluating down the stretch. Giving that group opportunities to build chemistry could provide valuable information for the front office heading into the offseason.

That approach would leave two openings in the starting lineup, where players like Quenton Jackson and Micah Potter could potentially see limited minutes while gaining experience in larger roles.

For now, though, the Pacers appear to be accomplishing their current objective: remaining competitive enough to develop players while still positioning themselves for favorable draft lottery odds.

For the remainder of the season, the focus remains clear: maximize your draft position and secure the highest possible pick.

