NBA Sends Message by Fining Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz for Resting Players



On Feb. 12, 2026, the NBA announced that the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz violated league policy, issuing fines of $100,000 to Indiana and $500,000 to Utah.

The league’s official communications account released the following statement:

The Utah Jazz organization has been fined $500,000 for conduct detrimental to the league related to the team’s games against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 7 and the Miami Heat on Feb. 9. During those games, the Jazz removed two of the team’s top players, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., before the beginning of the fourth quarter and did not return them to the game, even though those players were otherwise able to continue playing and the outcomes of the games were still in doubt.

In addition, the Indiana Pacers have been fined $100,000 for violating the Player Participation Policy in connection with the team’s game against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 3. Following an investigation, including a review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that Pascal Siakam — a star player under the Policy — and two other Pacers starters who did not participate in the game could have played under the medical standard in the Policy, including in reduced minutes. Alternatively, the team could have held those players out of other games in a manner that better promoted compliance with the Policy.

“Overt behavior like this that prioritizes draft position over winning undermines the foundation of NBA competition and we will respond accordingly to any further actions that compromise the integrity of our games,” Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement. “Additionally, we are working with our Competition Committee and Board of Governors to implement further measures to root out this type of conduct.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Utah’s approach was clear. The franchise held its star players out during fourth quarters to increase the likelihood of losing, as its first-round pick is top-eight protected. If it falls outside that range, it conveys to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

What makes the situation notable is that the Toronto Raptors employed a similar strategy last season and were not penalized for holding out Scottie Barnes and other key contributors late in games.

Indiana’s situation is different, but not without context.

Throughout the season, the Pacers have routinely managed minutes on the second night of back-to-backs. For the Feb. 3 matchup against Utah, Indiana listed Aaron Nesmith as out with a hand injury. Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star asked head coach Rick Carlisle whether the injury could extend beyond that night. Carlisle said he did not believe so.

After consulting an independent physician, the league determined that Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Nesmith could have played — at least in limited minutes — and that Indiana could have structured its rest differently to comply with policy.

The optics of consistency, however, remain a talking point.

While the NBA has been more consistent in enforcing the Player Participation Policy, Indiana has been among the most injury-impacted teams this season. Nembhard has dealt with recurring back issues. Nesmith avoided a season-ending knee injury in November and later injured his hand. Siakam has appeared in 51 of the Pacers’ 55 games and ranks 24th among 524 players league-wide in total minutes played (1,723.3).

Tanking remains a league-wide issue, but it is one created by league structure. Flattened lottery odds were designed to discourage losing, yet they continue to incentivize teams to position themselves strategically.

Recent reports from Shams Charania indicated that the league is discussing a potential tournament among lottery teams to determine draft order. The intent would be to curb tanking. However, such a system could create new competitive imbalances, with teams strategically losing to enter the tournament before competing for draft positioning.

The broader point is this: tanking is not solely a team problem. It is a structural one.

Fining small-market teams while floating midseason fixes sends a confusing message. If the league truly wants to stop tanking, it needs to change the system itself, not just punish teams in the middle of the season.

As long as the draft lottery incentivizes losing, teams will continue to manage games accordingly. If the NBA truly wants to end tanking, it must reexamine the structure that makes it strategically viable.

