Pacers Cut Ties with Former No 2 Draft Pick
The Indiana Pacers appear to have made a decision on their center rotation.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Indiana has waived former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman, who had essentially been competing with Tony Bradley to serve as the Pacers' third-string option at the center position this season.
This doesn't come as a total surprise, as Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle didn't play Wiseman for a single second in Sunday's loss, despite Indiana being significantly shorthanded (albeit mostly in the backcourt).
Wiseman, still just 24, has been passed around the league since the Golden State Warriors selected him out of Memphis, ahead of LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton, in the 2020 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Warriors and Pacers, the 6-foot-11 big man has also suited up for the Detroit Pistons in a six-year career. He has actually played for Indiana in a regular season or playoff context just twice, despite being rostered since the start of the 2024-25 season. An Achilles tendon tear ending his year just one game into the action last season.
During his lone appearance for Indiana this year, Wiseman scored four points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor and grabbed four rebounds in a 128-103 blowout loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
Now, Wiseman will seek his fourth NBA squad in six seasons. He's had major injuries in both college and the pros, and his on-court additive upside has been overshadowed by a rawness that may limit interest as he hits the open market.
Does this mean that Indiana will now look to bring in some guard relief, thanks to a mounting waive of major injuries in that department?
With Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy, Kam Jones, Taelon Peter, Quenton Jackson, and of course Tyrese Haliburton all missing time with injuries already, it would behoove Indiana to enlist some emergency help in that department, rather than carrying a fourth contract for a center who won't play.
One can only surmise that the Pacers could give former training camp invitees Cameron and Delon Wright another look.
Update
Apparently, team president Kevin Pritchard already had someone in mind, opting to bring in three-time Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung on a long-term, non-guaranteed standard roster deal, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
McClung, also a former G League MVP, had briefly been on a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls, but was waived prior to the start of the season proper.
