Pacers Fall to Wizards but Gain Ground in Inverse Standings

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Indiana Pacers once again found themselves on the wrong (but for draft lottery positioning, the right) side of a matchup with the Washington Wizards, falling 131–118.

Indiana controlled the game early, leading for roughly 70 percent of the contest. But the Wizards stormed back after halftime, overwhelming the Pacers in the second half and flipping what had been an 11-point Indiana lead at the break into a decisive win.

Oddly enough, this loss may age better than a victory would have. With the defeat, Indiana drops to 15–42, now sitting one game ahead of Washington (16–39) in the race for improved lottery positioning.

Washington outscored Indiana 74–50 in the second half, erasing that double-digit halftime deficit with relentless pressure inside.

The primary reason for the collapse was Indiana’s inability to protect the paint. The Wizards feasted at the rim, scoring 78 of their 131 points in the paint and exposing the Pacers’ lack of resistance. On the other end, Indiana struggled to generate efficient interior offense, shooting just 5-of-14 (35.7%) in the non-restricted area paint.

Turnovers only compounded the issue.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) drives between Washington Wizards guard Sharife Cooper (13) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Indiana’s young core had a difficult night valuing the basketball. Kam Jones committed six turnovers, Jarace Walker had five, and Quenton Jackson added four. As a team, the Pacers turned it over 21 times, which Washington converted into 30 points.

The Wizards weren’t perfect with the ball themselves — they committed 18 turnovers — but Indiana capitalized for just 17 points. Washington was far more opportunistic, turning mistakes into momentum, while Indiana failed to fully punish the Wizards’ miscues.

After a standout performance Thursday night, Walker wasn’t nearly as impactful in the rematch. He finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists but shot just 27.3 percent from the field and posted a minus-15 plus-minus. There were still flashes of his versatility, but it was not the level of performance he has shown over the past month and a half.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

There were, however, bright spots.

Jay Huff delivered an efficient offensive outing, scoring 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. While he didn’t contribute much elsewhere — just one rebound and no blocks — his scoring punch kept Indiana within reach for stretches.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

T.J. McConnell also returned after missing the previous two games. In 14 minutes and 44 seconds, he provided his usual steady presence, finishing with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, along with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Looking ahead, Huff and McConnell could form part of the second unit next season, unless Indiana opts to upgrade the backup center position this offseason. Giving that pairing extended run over the final 25 games would allow them valuable time to build chemistry and develop continuity.

Indiana now returns home for a four-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and Memphis Grizzlies, a stretch that will continue to test both the roster’s depth and the organization’s long-term priorities.

