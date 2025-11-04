Pacers Fans Send Clear Message to Myles Turner During Tribute Video
Indiana Pacers were not shy when it came to expressing their feelings about Myles Turner's decision to leave the team in free agency this summer.
Just weeks after starting for Indiana in a hard-fought NBA Finals series, Turner ditched the Pacers to ink a four-season, $108.9 million deal with loathed Central Division rival the Milwaukee Bucks, whom Indiana had booted from the first round of the playoffs in each of the past two springs.
To hear Turner tell the tale, Indiana had lowballed him in free agent negotiations, although team president Kevin Pritchard asserts that the Pacers were prepared to keep him at any price. So why would Indiana want to just offer him a number it knew other clubs would likely topple?
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse faithful didn't care about Turner feeling disrespected in contract negotiations. Instead, they have been taking pains to boo him every second he's been mentioned or has touched the ball so far.
The booing started in earnest when Indiana presented a tribute video for the 6-foot-11 Texas product, who had logged all of his first 10 NBA seasons with the Pacers prior to the Bucks move.
Since the tribute video (shown ahead of tip-off), Pacers fans have also booed Turner while he put up some free throw shots. He went 1-for-2.
For now, the Bucks lead the injury-plagued Pacers by a thin margin, 9-7. Turner has four points.
This story will be updated...