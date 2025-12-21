Indiana Pacers take another lashing against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Indiana Pacers continue to take a beating after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 128-106 on Saturday night inside the Smoothie King Center.

The Pacers were blitzed by the Pelicans in the first quarter, allowing 44 points to be scored on them in the first 12 minutes. That led to the Pacers digging themselves out of a hole all night that they had no chance of getting out of.

It was another difficult game for the Pacers, who have lost to two rebuilding teams in the span of a week.

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Pacers come out flat against Pelicans

Pascal Siakam was the leading scorer for the Pacers with 22 points, but it came on an inefficient 6-of-14 from the field. Johnny Furphy was next on the list with 18 points, taking advantage of extended play time with the game out of reach. T.J. McConnell was also strong with 16 points and eight assists off the bench.

For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson had 29 points in 23 minutes off the bench to lead all scorers. Jordan Poole also led the bench mob with 16 points and six assists.

Saddiq Bey had 18 points while Trey Murphy III and rookie center Derik Queen each had 17 to add to the table.

The Pelicans are starting to turn things around after a really bad start. The team has now won four consecutive games after a seven-game losing streak and a 3-22 record before the victories started to come.

For the Pacers, it's another stinging loss that doesn't have much of a resolution. The team is down bad with injuries and the only real fix is to heal up and learn from the film. The Pacers have truly learned how valuable Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were to last year's Finals team.

The Pacers are back in action on Monday when they take on Jalen Brown, Derik White, and the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside TD Garden in Beantown. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

