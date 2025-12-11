Haliburton’s injury could supercharge 2026 for the Pacers

The Indiana Pacers were competing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals when their star Tyrese Haliburton went down with a torn Achilles tendon only a few minutes into the game. The decision to play through a calf strain may end up having a ripple effect across the entire organization. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, “All of our hearts dropped.” You’re that close to the prize, and suddenly your star is gone for the rest of the season and beyond. How do you possibly replace that kind of production?

Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game on 47/38/85 shooting splits. And it goes beyond the numbers the intangibles that got him compared to Magic Johnson. Magic even gave him a shoutout on draft night. Haliburton has always said he wants his love for the game to show, that he plays like Magic with a smile.

Tyrese Haliburton shared an update after his injury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p6y42h2uyG — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2025

His absence has been devastating for Indiana in the 2026 season. The Pacers sit at 6–18, next to last in the Eastern Conference, which itself has been ravaged by injuries. The core is still intact, but nowhere near as effective without Haliburton. Pascal Siakam leads the team in scoring at 24.5 points per game, followed by Bennedict Mathurin at 21.5 and Andrew Nembhard at 17.9. The biggest piece they miss is Haliburton’s ability to control the pace and dish out assists at an elite level. His return could instantly launch Indiana back into contender status in 2026.

The Indiana Pacers own their first-round picks from 2026-2032. This is after having to re-acquire the rights to the 2026 pick after trading it away to get Siakam. The 2026 NBA Draft class is considered by many myself included to be special from top to bottom. As of today, Indiana holds the fifth pick, per Tankathon.

There will be plenty of options in that range. If they want to add another big Koa Peat, the 6’8”, 235-pound forward from Arizona would bring dynamic energy to this fast-paced offense and instantly be one of their best rebounders and dunker-spot finishers.

If they want another guard to eventually replace Mathurin, there’s a bevy of choices: Kingston Flemings (Houston), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), Darius Acuff (Arkansas), and LeBaron Philon (Alabama). Tonde Yessoufou (Baylor) would be my preferred pick because of his two-way ability and the way he mirrors Mathurin’s athletic profile. I’m not saying he’s better than the guys mentioned above he just might fit this roster cleaner. Evaluations are still incomplete, so this could easily change tomorrow. Future articles will include full player profiles on 2026 NBA Draft prospects.

Tounde Yessoufou in his Debut..



24 PTS (10/16 FG, 2/5 3PT, 2/3 FT)

7 REB

1 AST

1 STL



I’ve been hearing his name all summer.. I like his game ! How yall feel about him?? Who does he play like?? pic.twitter.com/ovcKGzw4Op — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 4, 2025

The only contract up in the air for 2026 is Mathurin’s. Johnny Furphy is waiting in the wings; the core is firmly intact for a title run. The pick from this talent-rich draft class could be the key to pushing them over the top. You never want to see your star go down for the season. But when one door slams shut, another just may open to an even brighter tomorrow.

Follow me for all the latest on my social media