Siakam the standout as Pacers get first road win

The Indiana Pacers' struggles this season haven't been on Pascal Siakam.

Not at home, and not on the road, where they went winless until Friday night in Chicago.

The two-time All-Star and former Most Improved Player is averaging the most points of his career (24.5) and while his efficiency has dropped slightly, that was to be expected as injuries and defections have created upheaval around him. He's certainly missed the easy setups from Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season with an Achilles' injury.

Still, Friday against the Bulls, Siakam had another standout performance -- with 36 points, 10 rebounds and two steals -- and he got just enough help, specifically from Benedict Mathurin (28 points) to beat the Bulls for a second time in a week. This one away from Indianapolis.

Chicago has been imploding of late after a quick start, and while still ahead of the Pacers in the standings, Indiana looked like the more cohesive team, particularly in the fourth quarter as it ran away. Siakam was the catalyst. He had been scoreless after the first quarter but heated up as the game progressed, finishing with five three-pointers. Mathurin had six.

Jay Huff, who has settled in at the center spot, had five blocks.

Indiana's poor record is likely to keep Siakam out of All-Star consideration, but his work has been commendable this season in light of the circumstances. He's played all but one game, and he's raised to a higher level lately, as the Pacers have won three of five -- easily the best stretch of the season.

Pascal Siakam vs Chicago:



36 PTS

10 REB

2 STL

5 3P



The first player in franchise history to reach those numbers in game. pic.twitter.com/Y85bLrmf0M — PacersMuse (@pacersmuse) December 6, 2025

Siakam said after the game, "We haven't been successful on the road. Coach (Rick Carlisle) has been on us about it. We just have to decide we hate losing."

"We were able to weather the storm. We need wins, we need wins. We got to get everything we can."