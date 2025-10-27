Pacers Signing Guard to Surprise Multi-Year Contract
The Indiana Pacers moved quickly upon waiving center James Wiseman on Monday.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Indiana is bringing in Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung to a fresh deal to help shore up its backcourt depth amid a flurry of guard injuries.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that McClung is signing a non-guaranteed, multi-season agreement with Indiana. Wiseman had been signed to a standard roster salary.
McClung had briefly been on a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls. This new Pacers deal represents a major opportunity for the athletic guard, who has yet to stick on an NBA roster, but has appeared in a few games for multiple clubs over the years.
The 6-foot-2 combo guard went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021.
Since then, McClung has suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers and its NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, the Bulls and their G League club the Windy City Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers and their Delaware Blue Coats NBAGL squad, and the Orlando Magic along with their G League club the Osceola Magic.
Across just six NBA contests for Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Orlando, McClung boasts career NBA averages of 5.5 points on .429/.33/.667 shooting splits. Such a small sample size of games isn't particularly indicative of how productive McClugn will be if he plays any kind of major role for Indiana.
In 46 regular season G League contests with South Bay, Delaware, and Osceola, McClung put up encouraging stats. His cumulative averages at that level thus far are 19.8 points on .439/.320/.797 shooting splits, 5.5 dishes, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 swipes per.
The 3-point shooting issue could limit his usefulness at the NBA level long-term, but McClung is still a killer downhill athlete, which could fit in nicely for Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle's turbocharged, pace-and-space lineups.
Whether McClung will prove to be a long-term solution for the Pacers off the bench remains to be seen, too, but for the immediate future, he represents an intriguing option with the franchise, as it continues to seek its first win of the still-early 2025-26 season.
