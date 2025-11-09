Pacers Star to Make Surprise Injury Return for Nuggets Game
The Indiana Pacers have upgraded a long-hurt star guard prior to Saturday night's road clash against the Denver Nuggets, slated to tip off at 9 p.m.
Indiana has taken to its official X account to announce that starting point guard Andrew Nembhard will play his first game since straining his left shoulder during the Pacers' season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder over two weeks ago.
Indiana has gone 1-7 this season, thanks in large part to the absences of key players like Nembhard, two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton (out all year with an Achilles tear), starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, reserve point guard T.J. McConnell, and others.
The Pacers also announced that young guard Taelon Peter, who had been questionable with a sore right groin, will play.
Still, seven Pacers will miss the fun on Saturday night, including Mathurin (right great toe sprain), McConnell (left hamstring strain), and reserve power forward Obi Toppin.
Several deeper-bench cogs are down for the count, too, against the 2023 champs: backup guards Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), and rookie Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction).
Denver is MIssing Some Key Pieces, Too
Indiana will be facing off against a Nuggets team that is also missing multiple key starters, in a bit of injury semi-luck (although Denver is generally healthier, overall).
According to the Nuggets' X account, starting Denver point guard Jamal Murray will sit out against the depleted Pacers with a tight left calf, while power forward Aaron Gordon will rest as he continues to manage a left hamstring injury.
Given the relative inferiority of Indiana (due more to injury than actual roster talent), it makes sense for Denver to not overextend two critical pieces. It's a long regular season, after all, and the 6-2 Nuggets are ultimately playing for June, not November.
Denver power forward/center Zeke Nnaji, meanwhile, will attempt to play through a sprained right ankle.
According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Nembhard's return has yielded a change in head coach Rick Carlisle's starting lineup. He'll crack the first five, alongside wing Aaron Nesmith, All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, forward Jarace Walker, and Isaiah Jackson.
Underdog NBA reports that Denver will start point guard Jalen Pickett, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Peyton Watson, and three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic.
