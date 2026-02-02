Pascal Siakam named 2026 NBA All-Star Reserve

Deserved. That word best captures the reaction to Pascal Siakam being named an NBA All-Star reserve by the Eastern Conference’s 15 head coaches.

The 2025 Eastern Conference Finals MVP has been the engine of the Indiana Pacers throughout the 2025–26 season, averaging 23.8 points per game while posting a career-high 28.9 percent usage rate.

The honor marks Pascal Siakam’s fourth career All-Star selection and the first time he has been named an All-Star in consecutive seasons.

Joining Pascal Siakam as a 2026 Eastern Conference All-Star reserve are Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Duren, Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, Norman Powell, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Following Indiana’s win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Siakam was asked what earning an All-Star reserve spot would mean to him.

“Yeah, I mean, it would be great,” Siakam said. “Obviously, it’s something you want to accomplish as a player. I think it would be dope if I can make it. It would be a testament to the hard work and dedication, and no matter what, just continuing to fight. It’s out of my hands, so, we’ll see.” Pascal Siakam to media postgame

Siakam has repeatedly shown this season that he belongs among the top three power forwards in the Eastern Conference—and arguably across the NBA. More recently, head coach Rick Carlisle and his staff have asked Siakam to take on an even heavier burden, often defending opposing centers despite conceding advantages in size and strength.

After Indiana’s win over the Chicago Bulls, Siakam addressed the added responsibility.

“You have to box out some of those big guys, but it helps with the pace and I can guard those guys also,” Siakam said. “It just gives us a different look. … I actually like it. Being out there guarding the fives, they’re trying to post me up, it’s a different look, but I actually like it. It gives me a different vibe offensively, and also for the team it gives us a different pace.” Pascal Siakam to media postgame

Asking Siakam to shoulder that role for all 82 games would be unrealistic, but his willingness to embrace any challenge underscores why he continues to earn league-wide respect. There has been little doubt that his play has been All-Star caliber, and the coaches clearly took notice.

To further illustrate the season Siakam is having, Caitlin Cooper, creator of Basketball, She Wrote, shared a telling statistic on X:

“There’s only eight players in the NBA who have made at least six field goals in the final minute of games when the score is within three points. Pascal Siakam is one of them. He’s an All-Star.”

That sentiment was echoed by Indiana’s leadership. Kevin Pritchard, president of basketball operations, replied with five words: “No doubt in my mind.” Minority owner and alternate governor Steve Simon added, “Or mine.”

Endorsements from the Pacers’ brass carry weight, but being selected by opposing coaches is perhaps the strongest validation of all.

Congratulations to Pascal Siakam—Spicy P—on earning the opportunity to represent Indiana at All-Star Weekend, a fitting reward after navigating one of the most demanding and resilient seasons of his career.

