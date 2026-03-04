If having bad takes was an Olympic sport, Paul Pierce would have a gold medal. (Kendrick Perkins would have the silver).

Back in 2003, Ron Artest infamously pulled Paul Pierce’s shorts down during a playoff game. It was an all-time, “what just happened?” moment.

23 years later? Pierce seems to be determined to embarrass himself every time he fires off one of his “I don’t have a clue what I’m talking about” basketball takes.

On the No Fouls Given podcast, Paul Pierce, without hesitation, said that the Washington Wizards would be better than the Indiana Pacers next season.

No. I did not mishear him.



No. I did not mistype this.

This is the epitome of delusion.

You mean to tell me that the Indiana Pacers, who were ONE GAME from winning the NBA Finals, are now somehow worse than the team that has had the worst record in the entire NBA over the last three seasons?

Give me a break.

The Indiana Pacers won more games last season (50-32) than the Washington Wizards have won since the 2023–2024 season (49-175).

In this ridiculous conversation, Pierce stated that Anthony Davis is better than anyone on the Pacers, and that Trae Young is as good as Tyrese Haliburton.

Again…what?

You think that Anthony Davis, the man who has played in just twenty-nine games since he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks, is going to stay healthy enough and play at a high enough level to raise the Washington Wizards from the overwhelming shadows of defeat?

You also think that Trae Young, a guy who’s easier to score on than playing NBA 2K on rookie mode with the sliders all the way turned up, is as talented as the man who just had the best individual postseason performance the NBA’s ever seen?

Delusional.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a talking head disrespect Indiana, and it certainly won’t be the last. But after last season’s incredible run to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the disrespect should be nonexistent.

This Pacers team is going to be a force in the Eastern Conference next season, while the Washington Wizards are once again picking at the top of the NBA Draft Lottery, hoping and praying to find their franchise savior.

Because the one thing we do know is that the Wizards’ franchise savior isn’t Trae Young. And it most certainly isn’t Anthony Davis.

But hey, if Pierce wants to keep firing off takes like this, Pacers fans should probably encourage it. At this rate, his predictions might become the most reliable sign yet that Indiana is doing something right. And it certainly doesn’t hurt to add more bulletin board material.

