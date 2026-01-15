Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram power Raptors past Pacers

The Indiana Pacers 3-game winning streak appeared to be over after Toronto led by 21 points at the end of the 1st quarter. However, the Pacers used a fourth quarter run to cut the Raptors lead to just 4, making this another clutch game.

After Andrew Nembhard hit a tough layup to make the score 100-96, the Pacers locked in defensively trying to steal this game from Toronto.

As Brandon Ingram drove to his right, Andrew Nembhard made a beautiful defensive read and jumped into his driving lane, forcing him to lose the ball. Aaron Nesmith then dove on the floor to try and get the steal, but was unsuccessful. He did however tie Ingram up, forcing a jump ball.

Unfortunately, the Raptors won the tip, regaining possession and Brandon Ingram drilled a three to push the Raptors lead to 7. Indiana missed its' next shot, and Ingram buried another three to put a halt to Indiana's comeback.

It was a terrific effort by the blue and gold to make this a game late, but they could not pull off the comeback. Toronto wins 115-101. Now, let's look at some takeaways from tonight's game!

Another All-Star performance for Pascal Siakam

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball in the first half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What is there left to say about this guy? I mean, seriously. Pascal Siakam is UN-FREAKING-BELIEVABLE.

I don't think fans are truly appreciating the type of season he is having. He finished tonight's game with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, all while being held scoreless in the 1st quarter.

This is now the 31st game of the season where Siakam has scored 20 or more points in a game. Truly a remarkable season for the All-Star forward.

Gradey Dick's unstoppable first half

NBA Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

At the end of the first half, Gradey Dick had 17 points on 7-10 shooting, and corralled 6 rebounds. That would be a great statline for a full game, but he was able to do that in just 13 minutes and 49 seconds.



Dick finished the game with 21 points, and 11 rebounds in the Raptors win.

A painful first quarter for the Pacers

Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors outscored the Pacers 39-18 in the 1st quarter shooting 72.7% from the field, and 80% from 3. On the flipside, Indiana shot a woeful 6-19 from the field (31.6%) and 2-8 from 3 (25%).

There weren't many fastbreak points in this quarter as both teams combined to score 7 points out of a possible 57.

Toronto didn't just dominate things offensively, but their in-your-face defense made it difficult for Indiana to get clean looks and get into a rhythm offensively.

By forcing tough shots and disrupting the offense, the Pacers went cold from the field allowing the Raptors to dominate the glass, with a lopsided 16 to 3 advantage.

Surprisingly, Indiana won the remaining three quarters, but the damage done in the first quarter was too much for the Pacers to overcome.

