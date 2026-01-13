Siakam hits game winner versus Jaylen Brown-less Celtics

The game was tied at 96 all. Indiana ran a pick-and-roll action between Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam. The Pacers were able to get Boston to switch and as Siakam made his move to the basket, he hit a tightly contested shot with 6.1 seconds left to give the Pacers the 2 point lead.

Derrick White then received the inbounds pass with a chance to make a three to win the game but it hit off the rim. Indiana win 98-96 and they have now won 3 games in a row, which is their longest winning streak of the season. Indiana improves to 9-31.

Let's dive into some takeaways from tonight's game!

Nembhard growing in his primary playmaker role

Tonight, Nembhard's playmaking was on full display once again. At the end of the first half he had already tallied up 7 assists with plenty of opportunities left on the table. The three games prior to tonight, Nembhard had games of 9, 11 and 11 assists.

Being an elite playmaker is not just about racking up assists, but how you're able to set guys up for open looks. In the 2nd quarter of tonight's game, Nembhard had the defense fooled by looking in one direction, but whipped the ball crosscourt in the opposite direction to Aaron Nesmith, who drilled a wide open 3 from the corner.

While this season has not gone the way the Haliburton-less Pacers had hoped, we are starting to see this team play a better brand of basketball. Players like Nembhard, who have been given a bigger role, are making the most of their opportunity and using this experience to learn and grow.

Huff the Magic Dragon

It was a quiet first quarter for Jay Huff, but he came to life in the 2nd quarter with 10 points on 4-5 shooting. He picked up where he left off, drilling two threes in the early stages of the 3rd quarter, to tie his season high 20 points.

Whether it's the acrobatic dunks. a classic 'Huff Stuff' rejection at the rim, or a big time three, fans have grown to love the Jay Huff experience. He is one of the few Pacers who gets extra vocal cheers for all of his highlight plays.

His pick and roll defense is still a work in progress, and he is an underwhelming rebounder, but his outside shot is such a weapon. The Pacers are best with a floor spacing big and when Huff is able to deliver for them in that role good things happen.

Huff played a pivotal part in tonight's game versus the Celtics, despite not playing much in the 4th quarter.

Celtics without best player

The Boston Celtics were without Jaylen Brown for the 3rd time this season. In the previous two games without Brown, the Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards by 45 points and the Toronto Raptors by 16 points.

Boston was unable stay undefeated without Brown, but they were close to keeping the lossless record alive. Payton Pritchard (23 points, 8 assists), Anfernee Simons (16 points) , Neemias Queta (15 points, 8 rebounds) and Derrick White (18 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds) all had solid games in this low scoring affair, but couldn't get the defensive stop or the go ahead basket when they needed it the most.

