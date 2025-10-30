Trae Young Ruled Out as Pacers Get Set to Face Hawks
In this story:
The Indiana Pacers will face the Atlanta Hawks for the first time this season on Friday.
However, the Hawks will be without their star guard, Trae Young.
Young is ruled out for Friday's contests against Indiana with a right knee sprain.
The 27-year-old star suffered a right knee sprain in Wednesday's match against the Brooklyn Nets. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but what is clear is that the Hawks will be without their star guard for Friday's match against the Pacers.
The Hawks are waiting for the results of an MRI.
With Young out for Friday's game, the Hawks will look to lean on guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will start for Atlanta, while Luke Kennard will get more time off the bench.
This story will be updated….
Published |Modified