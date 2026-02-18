Since arriving in Indianapolis as the No. 1 overall pick of the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark has formed a visible friendship with Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. That connection recently extended beyond the hardwood.

In a promotional video released by Gatorade, Haliburton surprised Clark with a custom edition of her favorite flavor, Rain Berry — now part of the company’s new Lower Sugar line.

Clark, who has publicly advocated for the flavor’s return in recent years, sampled the updated version on camera with Haliburton.

“Best Gatorade that’s ever been invented right here,” Clark said before taking a drink.

Haliburton encouraged her to compare it to the original.

“Try and tell me it tastes the same,” he said.

Clark’s response was decisive: “Even better than I remember. It’s not even close.”

According to Gatorade, Rain Berry is returning nationwide as part of the brand’s Lower Sugar launch, which is scheduled to hit shelves in March. The company noted that the flavor’s comeback followed sustained requests from athletes, including Clark.

In its official statement, Gatorade shared that Clark was the first to try the new formula when Haliburton surprised her on set with the news of its return. To commemorate the moment, he presented her with a limited-edition Rain Berry bottle customized in her honor.

The brand is also releasing 2,200 limited-edition Rain Berry bottles featuring Clark’s name and likeness. Each bottle will retail for $22.00 — a nod to her No. 22 jersey — and will be available on Gatorade.com beginning Thursday, February 19 at 9 a.m. CT.

With Clark’s growing national profile and devoted fan base, demand for the commemorative bottles is expected to be high.

The collaboration arrives as Clark prepares for her third WNBA season. After watching her Indiana Fever make a deep playoff run that ended in a Game 5 overtime loss to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. Clark enters the upcoming campaign positioned as one of the league’s central figures both competitively and commercially.

With Rain Berry officially returning to shelves nationwide, Clark is welcoming back a flavor that has been part of her routine for years. As she prepares for another season in Indiana, the comeback of her go-to Gatorade arrives at a fitting time—another familiar element alongside her as she gears up for what’s next.

