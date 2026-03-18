The Indiana Pacers drafted Jarace Walker in the 2023 NBA draft with the 8th overall pick. Indiana traded into the eighth pick to select Jarace Walker, a player viewed as a high-upside defensive forward with long-term potential. Meanwhile, Jaime Jaquez Jr. slipped much later in the draft before landing with the Miami Heat, and he immediately looked like a plug-and-play contributor.

Now, a couple of seasons later, it’s fair to wonder how different things might look if the Pacers had gone with the more NBA-ready option.

Immediate impact vs. long-term development

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) splits the defense of Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

One of the clearest differences between Jaquez and Walker early in their careers has been readiness. Jaquez entered the league as an older rookie with a polished game and strong basketball IQ. He didn’t need much time to adjust. In Miami, he quickly became part of the rotation and even earned All-Rookie First Team honors after averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Walker, on the other hand, followed a slower development path. He spent large portions of his rookie season in the G League and struggled to consistently find minutes at the NBA level. For a Pacers team that was trying to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference at the time, having an immediate contributor like Jaquez could have made a noticeable difference.

Wing depth and Roster Fit

The Pacers had been looking for more reliable roster fits at the time, and needed a physical wing player who can handle tough defensive assignments and still give you something offensively. Jaquez checks a lot of those boxes. He plays with toughness, isn’t afraid of big moments, and showed as a rookie that coaches trusted him late in games, even leading all rookies in fourth-quarter minutes.

In Rick Carlisle’s fast-paced system, a player like Jaquez likely would have helped stabilize second-unit scoring and provided more lineup flexibility. Instead of waiting on development, the Pacers might have had a dependable rotation piece right away.

Walker’s improvement is real - but questions remain

To be fair, Walker’s story is still being written. Injuries on the Pacers have opened the door for him to play a much bigger role this season, and he’s taken advantage. He’s logging around 25.5 minutes per game and putting up 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting a solid 36 percent from three.

Those numbers show real progress, and at just 22 years old, he still has time to grow into the player Indiana envisioned on draft night. The upside is still there. The question now is whether he can take another leap and become a consistent two-way starter.

Other draft alternatives add to the debate

Several players taken after Walker, including Jaquez, Keyonte George, Gradey Dick, and Brandin Podziemski, showed earlier signs of being rotation-ready. For a team trying to accelerate its timeline and stay competitive in the East, that kind of immediate production matters.

If Walker continues to build on this season and becomes a key starter for Indiana, the patience will look smart. If Jaquez keeps proving he’s a dependable contributor while Walker tops out as more of an end-of-rotation role player, this debate is going to stick around.