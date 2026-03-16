Who Should the Pacers Take If They Land a Top-Four Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

If the Indiana Pacers retain their 2026 first-round pick and land a top-four selection in the NBA Draft Lottery, they will have the opportunity to add one of the most talented prospects in a loaded class.

I recently wrote an article outlining my Top 5 Pacers Big Board, highlighting AJ Dybantsa of BYU and Cameron Boozer of Duke as my top two prospects. I’ve also been higher on Darius Acuff Jr. than many draft analysts, placing him in the fifth and final spot on my board. Rounding out the list are Darryn Peterson at No. 3 and Caleb Wilson at No. 4.

To get a better sense of how fans feel about the possibility, I asked several Pacers supporters a simple question:

If the Pacers keep their 2026 pick and land a top-four selection, which prospect would you most want them to draft?

Here’s what they had to say:

Fan No. 1:



“In the most optimistic outcome from the lottery — landing a top-four pick — I most want the Pacers to draft AJ Dybantsa. He has all the traits and playmaking ability of a future superstar, and him flourishing in a smaller-market setting like he has at BYU would be perfect for Indiana.”

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) celebrates with fans after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Fan No. 2:



“I’m leaning Dybantsa, but I’m okay with any of them. Honestly, I’m barely allowing myself to put any eggs in that basket until I know we actually have the pick. Picking first versus third is such a big difference — having your choice versus taking whoever is left. There’s no wrong decision. I just hope the decision is ours to make.”

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) sets the play in front of West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Fan No. 3:



“If they get No. 1, I think you have to go with Darryn Peterson unless the medicals or interviews raise concerns. I trust the Pacers to sniff out any potential issues with character or other red flags. If the Pacers chose Dybantsa over Peterson at No. 1, I’d trust they found something and would be happy with it.

If they pick between No. 2 and No. 4, I’m actually going to zag and say Caleb Wilson. He’s obviously the least ‘sure thing’ of the four, but I think he has the fewest red flags, a ton of room to grow and would fit the Pacers’ system and style of play seamlessly. I also think he might have the highest ceiling of the group. That said, he might take a little longer to develop, but Indiana is in a unique position where they can afford to take that gamble. Honestly, I wouldn’t be disappointed with any of the four.”

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during a break in play during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Fan No. 4:



“I’m on the AJ Dybantsa train. Size and athleticism. And the best ability is availability.”

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) controls the ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Fan No. 5:



“I would go with Caleb Wilson slightly above AJ Dybantsa. I would have Cameron Boozer third and Darryn Peterson fourth. I know it’s a bit of a hot take, but I believe in it. I’m also open to arguments for Keaton Wagler.”

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) stands on the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Fan No. 6:



“I’ve gone back and forth between the top three all year, with Wilson closer to No. 3 than No. 5. If I had to pick right now — without knowing more about what’s going on with Peterson and Kansas — I’m probably taking Cameron Boozer at No. 1, AJ Dybantsa No. 2, Darryn Peterson No. 3 and Caleb Wilson No. 4.

I feel like Boozer’s all-around game has too high of a floor to pass on, with a ceiling that’s still easily All-Star level. But honestly, I’d probably see if there was a way to trade down from No. 1 while staying in the top four.”

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Fan No. 7:



“Honestly, any of them would be great — zero complaints here. If I had to choose, I’d go with AJ Dybantsa, but I also really like Cameron Boozer.

Darryn Peterson is obviously really talented, but some of the stuff happening at Kansas has given me pause. I’m not sure how serious his injuries are, and there hasn’t been a lot of clarity around that situation. In KP we trust.”

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) protects the ball from Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

What stands out from these responses is just how strong the top of the 2026 draft class appears to be. While fans clearly have their personal favorites, there is a shared confidence that any of the four prospects, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson, could become a foundational piece for the Pacers moving forward.

Of course, none of that matters unless Indiana keeps its pick in the lottery. If the ping-pong balls fall the Pacers’ way, the franchise will suddenly have a chance to add a franchise-level talent to a roster that already features Tyrese Haliburton and a Finals-tested core. A scenario that could accelerate Indiana’s championship timeline much sooner than expected.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.