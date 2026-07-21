Pacers agree to two-way deal with Jalen Slawson

Jalen Slawson was the MVP of the Pacers summer league, turning heads in all five games and showing his potential on both ends of the floor. And now, he'll be sticking around. According to reports, Slawson and the Pacers have agreed on a two-way deal, as the 6'7 wing is set to grab one of the final available spots on this deep roster.

Just one week ago, I laid out the case for why the Pacers should keep Slawson around, and he continued to prove his worth in the summer league games since that time. Over the five summer league games, Slawson averaged over 20 points and actually led the entire league in blocked shots with 16.

Slawson played in 13 games for the Pacers this past year, averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 24 minutes. He was named to 1st-team All Defense in the G-League for the Noblesville Boom before that. Slawson also shot 37.5% from three in those 13 games. The Pacers are hoping it's just the beginning of what he can bring to their roster.

The Pacers have now signed Kobe Brown and Slawson to two-way deals. They recently waived Taelon Peter and are expected to sign Braden Smith to the other two-way contract. This could mean that Ethan Thompson will be out of a spot, but that remains to be seen.

It's hammer time 🔨



Jalen Slawson with the massive slam. pic.twitter.com/QdO6IuZkPX — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 19, 2026

As we've seen in recent years, you can never have too much depth on your NBA roster. Slawson is a guy with a 7'0 wing span and with some "3 and D" talent that teams covet. When you have the abilty to knock down a shot, and to defend multiple positions, the value does not go unnoticed. Slawson was also getting to the rim and throwing down some big dunks throughout his time in Las Vegas.

The Pacers roster is taking shape and looks to be deep, on paper. They've got Haliburton, McConnell and Smith at the point guard. At the two, it's Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jalen Slawson. The three is Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker and Kobe Brown. The four has Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin. The five will feature Ivica Zubac, Jay Huff, and Larry Nance Jr. The Pacers also have Quenton Jackson in the mix and Johnny Furphy coming back from injury.

With Slawson and others in the fold, Rick Carlisle and the Pacers coaching staff will be able to mix and match on different nights, and will have the ability to play multiple styles with different combinations when needed.