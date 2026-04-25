We are just two weeks away from the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine. Teams will soon know the draft order and learn which players are keeping their names in the draft or returning to school for another season of college basketball.

Just this week, we learned that UConn’s Braylon Mullins and Florida’s Thomas Haugh will both be returning to school. Also returning is Kansas big man Flory Bidunga, who is transferring to Louisville. Duke players Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba are also heading back.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) reacts after making a basket with Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A few other notable names returning to school include Alex Condon (Florida), Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska), Miles Byrd (San Diego State), Neoklis Avdalas (transferring to North Carolina), and Moustapha Thiam (transferring to Michigan).

The following players are in the transfer portal but could still remain in the NBA Draft: Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor), Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State), and Paul McNeil Jr. (NC State).

Lastly, Dash Daniels (Australia) will not be declaring for the NBA Draft. Neither will Adam Atamna (France) nor Michael Ruzic (Croatia).

While these decisions do thin out the depth of this year’s class—particularly in the first and second rounds—it does little to diminish just how talented this group remains.

This mock draft exercise will include a handful of trades sprinkled throughout, with the order determined by a Tankathon simulation. It is also a full two-round mock draft.

So, without further ado, this NBA Mock Draft is underway—and for the first time in franchise history, the Indiana Pacers hold the No. 1 overall pick.

Draft Day One: The First Round

1). Indiana Pacers - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | Brigham Young University

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

As soon as Adam Silver announces that the Indiana Pacers are on the clock, they turn their phones on do-not-disturb and immediately call the league office to tell them that they are selecting AJ Dybantsa from BYU. The Pacers have never had possession of the first pick, and the first time that they do, they get a 6-foot-9 wing that can do it all.

Yes, there are flaws to his game, but his ability to shoot in contested areas, defend multiple positions at a high level, and be a three-level scorer gives him superstar potential. The Eastern Conference runs through Indiana now, and there is nothing the league can do about it.

2). Sacramento Kings -Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots a jump shot against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings select the best player on the board and the best guard in the draft by taking Darryn Peterson. The Kings need help all over their roster, and the best way they can get better is by drafting the star guard from Kansas, who, at 6-foot-6, can score at all three levels and has possibly the highest ceiling in this class.

3). Washington Wizards - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer is a polished big who has such a great feel around the basket. He can put the ball on the floor, has shot a good percentage from three, is one of the best rebounders in this class, and is a gifted passing big man. The Wizards get a young but mature rookie who can help this young core grow.

4). Chicago Bulls - Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson is a high-upside forward with an enticing long-term outlook, combining size, athleticism, mobility and defensive versatility into a standout profile. He already impacts the game with his rebounding and ability to guard multiple positions, and gives the Bulls a foundational piece to begin their rebuild.

5). Brooklyn Nets - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) shoots as Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) looks on during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson is a high-upside forward with an enticing long-term outlook, combining size, athleticism, mobility and defensive versatility into a standout profile. He already impacts the game with his rebounding and ability to guard multiple positions, and gives the Bulls a foundational piece to begin their rebuild, while still having room to grow in his shooting, strength and overall refinement.

6). Utah Jazz - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Feb 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Flemings put together an impressive season at Houston, emerging as the most explosive guard in the draft. While his three-point shot still needs development, he steps into a situation in Utah surrounded by strong floor spacers. At 6-foot-4, he adds to the Jazz’s size and athleticism, giving them another dynamic piece as they look to transition from rebuilding to competing in a loaded Western Conference.

7). Memphis Grizzlies -Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles up court as Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. is a cerebral, polished guard whose game translates well to the modern NBA. His perimeter shooting, ball control, and ability to orchestrate an offense provide a solid foundation for him to become a valuable player

8). Atlanta Hawks (via NOLA) - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.j Cox (0) defends against Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg brings a versatile, high-IQ skill set, combining motor, leadership, and playmaking to impact the game on both ends as a true connector. His rebounding, defensive anticipation, and ability to create deflections and blocks stand out, even as questions remain about his perimeter foot speed and shooting consistency. With a win-now mindset, the Atlanta Hawks lean toward a polished, experienced option, and Lendeborg’s versatility gives them the flexibility to play a more positionless style alongside their current core.

9). Dallas Mavericks - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) looks to dribble around Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks take the best player available in Wagler, a prospect who projects as a seamless fit within their system. He played a key role in leading Illinois to a Final Four run, highlighted by a statement win over Houston before a loss to UConn. A natural scorer with a strong feel for the game, Wagler consistently produces while continuing to develop defensively, and his length, instincts, and high basketball IQ have him viewed as a 5–10 range talent with comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton.

Trade: The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded the No. 12 overall pick and the No. 17 overall pick to the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 10 Pick

Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) jostles for position under the basket in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

10). Milwaukee Bucks (traded to OKC in Mock Draft) - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Thunder package the 12th and 17th picks to move up and select the dynamic Braden Burries after he slips to No. 10 in this mock. A three-level scorer with a physical edge and mature approach, Burries brings a well-rounded skill set that continues to trend upward. With his game still just scratching the surface, he profiles as one of the biggest potential risers on draft night.

11). Golden State Warriors - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dribbles against Indiana guard Aleksa Ristic (13) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors may be approaching the end of the Steve Kerr era, and the draft presents their first opportunity to begin that transition. With uncertainty also surrounding Draymond Green’s future, Golden State looks to find a potential replacement by selecting Morez Johnson Jr. out of Michigan.

One of the most physical and impactful defenders in the class, Johnson is a dominant rebounder with a relentless motor who thrives around the rim. While his lack of shooting range limits his offensive versatility, his interior scoring, toughness, and defense-first mindset have been central to Michigan’s success and make him a natural fit for the Warriors’ next phase.

12). Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC and traded to MIL in Mock Draft) - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks move back two spots in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, still landing their preferred target at No. 12 while also adding an extra first-round pick at No. 17 in this mock.

Philon Jr.’s appeal starts with his on-ball defense, which stands out immediately, and is complemented by his three-level scoring and high basketball IQ. Despite a slender frame, he plays with toughness, rebounds well for his position, and shows strong playmaking vision, even if turnovers can surface at times.

13). Miami Heat - Hannes Steinbach | Forward | Washington

Jan 31, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) celebrates a three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Steinbach brings a polished interior skill set, averaging 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while using his size and low-post scoring to consistently control the paint, along with showing flashes of respectable perimeter shooting.

Defensively, he offers rim protection but can have trouble when pulled into space. At just 20 years old, his ability to adjust to the speed and spacing of the NBA will be a key factor in his long-term development.

14). Charlotte Hornets - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Jan 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Holding picks at No. 14 and No. 18, the Charlotte Hornets take a swing on upside with their first selection, choosing Tennessee wing Nate Ament. Though still unpolished, Ament offers significant long-term potential and could develop into one of the biggest steals in the class.

With his size and length, he impacts the game on both ends—shooting over defenders offensively and contesting shots defensively. Charlotte continues to build around its young core, and Ament’s upside gives him a chance to emerge as a long-term starter alongside Knueppel and Miller.

15). Chicago Bulls (via POR) - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Jan 20, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) and Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) goes for the rebound in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The draft falls perfectly for the Bulls. After moving up to No. 4 in the lottery to select Caleb Wilson, they add to their frontcourt with Michigan center Aday Mara.

At 7-foot-3, Mara brings intriguing upside as a developing big, combining soft touch with impressive playmaking instincts for his size. While he still needs to improve his foot speed and add strength, his high basketball IQ helps offset those concerns, and his ability as a lob threat gives him the potential to grow into one of the more skilled centers at the next level.

16). Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez plays against the Utah Jazz during a NBA preseason game Oct. 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

At 6-foot-8, Lopez offers a compelling blend of size and ball-handling ability, giving him intriguing offensive potential. He also carries the distinction of being Mexico’s top NBA prospect, adding to the intrigue surrounding his long-term development. With his toughness, high motor, and polished offensive skill set, Lopez projects as a strong fit within the Grizzlies’ evolving core.

17). Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI and traded to MIL in Mock Draft) - Jayden Quaintance | Forward-Center | Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Milwaukee takes a swing with its second first-round pick, selecting Jayden Quaintance—a high-upside big man with notable risk. Limited by injury during his time at Kentucky, he still stands out as one of the most naturally gifted defensive bigs in the class, combining elite length, athleticism, and strong rebounding instincts. If he can stay healthy, his upside gives him a chance to emerge as one of the biggest steals in the draft.

18). Charlotte Hornets (via ORL) - Cameron Carr | Guard-Forward | Baylor

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) looks to pass against BYU Cougars guard Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After selecting Nate Ament at No. 14, the Hornets continue to add to their young core and select Cameron Carr. The 6-foot-6 Baylor wing with a reported 7-foot-2 wingspan, combines defensive versatility and long-term upside with strong production after transferring from Tennessee, where he averaged 19.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting efficiently across the board.

Though he has a slender 175-pound frame, Carr makes up for it with athleticism, confidence and feel, consistently finishing above the rim and positioning himself as a rising prospect as he approaches his 22nd birthday.

19). Toronto Raptors - Motiejus Krivas | Center | Arizona

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) points up after he dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Toronto bolsters its center depth by selecting Krivas, a physically imposing, old-school interior presence. His value lies in his size, strength, soft touch, and strong feel as a screener and roll man.

20). San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

Jan 8, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

At pick No. 20, the Spurs take a slight reach and select Allen Graves. The 6-foot-9 forward demonstrated impressive efficiency, shooting 51.7% from the field and 41.6% from three on limited volume, showcasing both his skill and feel for the game. While he may not be an elite athlete, his size, strength and high basketball IQ—paired with strong defensive awareness—should allow his well-rounded game to translate at the next level, even in a limited role early on.

21). Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Stirtz’s journey from Division II to starring at Iowa culminated in a national breakthrough, as he led the Hawkeyes to a statement upset over No. 1 seed Florida in the NCAA Tournament. A steady and composed floor general, he pairs shooting and playmaking with a relentless work ethic, making him a compelling fit for the Detroit Pistons as they look to strengthen their backcourt depth behind Cade Cunningham.

22). Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Dailyn Swain | Guard-Forward | Texas

Jan 3, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates a basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers add a defensive-minded wing in Dailyn Swain, a player who brought consistent energy and effort during his time at Texas. Swain’s upside is built around his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame and defensive versatility, which have defined his game, and while his offensive development—especially his shooting—remains a work in progress, evaluators believe his skill set could translate even better at the next level, giving him a chance to make an immediate defensive impact.

23). Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Keba Keita (13) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

After selecting a forward earlier in the draft, the Atlanta Hawks add point guard depth with Christian Anderson. While he will need to add strength to his lean frame, his high basketball IQ and competitive nature help offset any athletic limitations. A capable three-level scorer, Anderson is effective both on and off the ball, giving Atlanta flexibility in how he can be deployed.

24). New York Knicks - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) controls the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Following a breakout season at Arizona, the New York Knicks add a high-upside forward with an intriguing long-term outlook. He uses his strength, physicality, and motor to create advantages and attack mismatches, making a consistent impact on the game. While his perimeter shooting is still developing and his size may raise some positional questions, his versatility and overall feel project him as a do-it-all four with promising upside.

25). LA Lakers - Amari Allen | Forward | Alabama

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) dribbles the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers come away with a versatile wing, landing a player who fits the mold of today’s modern NBA contributor. Allen brings a strong combination of size, instincts, and a developing shooting touch, making him an appealing long-term piece. His ability to impact the game without needing the ball, through defense, ball movement, and overall feel, positions him as an ideal complementary option for a winning roster.

26). Denver Nuggets - Isaiah Evans | Forward | Duke

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets land a strong system fit in Isaiah Evans, a wing whose skill set aligns well with their offensive identity. He shot just over 36% from three on high volume, and should benefit from the spacing Denver provides. With his length, Evans also brings added defensive potential on the other end of the floor.

27). Boston Celtics - Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Boston looks to strengthen its center depth, trusting its coaching staff’s ability to develop big men, much like they did with Neemias Queta. At 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Cenac Jr. offers the size and length teams covet in a modern center, while also standing out as one of the more agile bigs in the class. He thrives as a lob threat and finishes efficiently in transition, adding another dynamic element to Boston’s frontcourt.

28). Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Ebuka Okorie | Guard | Stanford

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Minnesota fills a need in the backcourt by selecting Ebuka Okorie, the top point guard available at this point in the draft. He powered Stanford’s offense with a blend of strong playmaking and efficient three-level scoring, both at the rim and from the perimeter. Defensively, Okorie competes and brings steady on-ball pressure, though his smaller frame can be tested against more physical guards.

29). Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Joshua Jefferson | Forward | Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (2) shoots the ball around BYU Cougars's forward Richie Saunders (15) and center Keba Keita (13) during the second half of the Big-12 men’s basketball in the Senior Day at Hilton Coliseum on March 4, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to add versatility to their frontcourt by targeting the four spot rather than the five. Jefferson brings physicality, playmaking, and a strong feel for the game, impacting winning in a variety of ways. While his three-point shooting and perimeter defense still need development, he projects as a reliable glue guy whose all-around skill set should translate well to the NBA level.

30). Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) - Alex Karaban | Forward | UConn

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Alex Karaban is a high-IQ forward who brings shooting, off-ball movement, and a team-first mentality, making him an ideal complementary piece and immediate floor-spacing option. After selecting Wagler at No. 9, the Dallas Mavericks add the experienced forward at No. 30, capping off a strong draft as they continue building around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving.

Draft Day Two: The Second Round

Below is the complete second round mock draft. There are nine trades included, that saw the Pacers, Trail Blazers, 76ers, Pistons, Jazz, Cavaliers, Bucks and Lakers get back into the second round after starting the draft with no second-round selections.

TEAM PLAYER 31. New York Knicks Henri Veesaar - Center - UNC 32. Memphis Grizzlies Tounde Yessoufou - Wing - Baylor 33. Brooklyn Nets Meleek Thomas - Guard - Arkansas 34. Sacramento Kings Alijah Arenas - Guard - USC 35. San Antonio Spurs (traded to Indiana in Mock Draft) Tarris Reed Jr. - Center - UConn 36. Los Angeles Clippers Zuby Ejiofor - Forward - St. John's 37. Oklahoma City Thunder Juke Harris - Guard - Wake Forest 38. Chicago Bulls Tyler Tanner - Guard - Vanderbilt 39. Houston Rockets (traded to Orlando in Mock Draft) Richie Saunders - Guard - BYU 40. Boston Celtics Braden Smith - Guard - Purdue 41. Miami Heat Ryan Conwell - Guard - Louisville 42. San Antonio Spurs Jaden Bradley - Guard - Arizona 43. Brooklyn Nets (traded to Portland in Mock Draft) Milan Momcilovic - Wing - Iowa State 44. San Antonio Spurs JT Toppin - Forward - Texas Tech 45. Sacramento Kings (traded to Philadelphia in Mock Draft) Bruce Thornton - Guard - Ohio State 46. Orlando Magic (traded to Houston in Mock Draft) Luigi Suigo - Center - Italy 47. Phoenix Suns Joseph Tuglar - Guard - Houston 48. Dallas Mavericks Rueben Chinyelu - Center - Florida 49. Denver Nuggets Malachi Moreno - Center - Kentucky 50. Toronto Raptors Tyler Nickel - Guard/Forward - Vanderbilt 51. Washington Wizards (traded to Detroit Pistons in Mock Draft) Trevon Brazile - Wing - Arkansas 52. Los Angeles Clippers (traded to Utah Jazz in Mock Draft) Ugonna Oneyenso - Center - Virginia 53. Houston Rockets (traded to Cleveland in Mock Draft) Jeremy Fears Jr. - Guard - Michigan State 54. Golden State Warriors Tamin Lipsey - Guard - Iowa State 55. New York Knicks Donovan Dent - Guard - UCLA 56. Chicago Bulls (traded to Milwaukee in Mock Draft) Baba Miller - Forward - Cincinnati 57. Atlanta Hawks (traded to LA Lakers in Mock Draft) Bryce Hopkins - Forward - St. John's 58. New Orleans Pelicans Emanuel Sharp - Guard - Houston 59. Minnesota Timberwolves Lamar Wilkerson - Guard - Indiana 60. Washington Wizards Mouhamed Faye - Center - Senegal

Final Thoughts

If this mock draft is any indication, the Indiana Pacers may have found exactly what they’ve been searching for: a franchise cornerstone in AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 overall, paired with a savvy move back into the second round to land Tarris Reed Jr.

More broadly, this class has the look of one that could shape the league for years to come. From top-end star power to second-round value, teams across the NBA are walking away with players who can contribute sooner rather than later.

Whether it’s franchise changers at the top or rotation pieces found deeper in the draft, the overall talent pool gives organizations real optimism, and signals that the next wave of impact players is already on the way.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.