Pacers Linked to Free Agent Scorer After Oubre Jr. Signing

While the Indiana Pacers were linked to Kelly Oubre Jr. more than any other free agent during the beginning of the free agency period, he was not the only player they zeroed in on.

According to NBA insider, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Indiana was one of six teams that had shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazer, Boston Celtic, and Chicago Bull guard, Anfernee Simons.

On Thursday, July 2, 2026, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to ink the sharpshooting guard to a new two-year, $12.3M contract. This is a significant decrease in salary for the talented Simons who made just over $27M last season.

Dec 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As someone who had circled Simons as a possible target for the Pacers, I was surprised to see that he signed for around $6M this season, shaving his salary from last season by about $21M.

From a Pacers perspective, you have to wonder how things would have been different had Simons agreed to this same exact contract with Indiana. Financially Indiana would have been roughly $3.89M under the first apron, with enough space to sign another player to get the roster to 15 total players.

If you look at the skillsets Simons brings that Oubre Jr. doesn't, you're getting a significantly better three-point shooter. For his career, Simons has connected on 38.1% of his 6.6 attempts per game, where Oubre Jr. has only made 32.7% of his 4.3 three-point attempts per game.

Jan 29, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26, left) and Pshooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With SImons, you're getting more of a combo-guard, that can play on and off the ball, is an elite three-point shooter, and will open up the offense with his elite floor spacing and ability to get to the rim.

For Oubre Jr., you're getting a much bigger wing, who can put the ball on the floor, gives significantly more on the defensive side of the ball, is more athletic and has the ability to bully drive to the paint and dunk on players.

It's fair to say that had Indiana signed Simons to this contract verus signing Oubre Jr. to his reported deal, it gives you more financial flexibiity. On the flip side, signing Oubre Jr. gives the Pacers a better all-around player that fits into their system better.

Dec 4, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) reacts after scoring in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

I understand that Indiana could always use more floor spacing and ball handling, but when you look at how poor of a defender Simons is, pairing him next to Jarace Walker off the bench makes your second unit substantially worse. While Oubre Jr. is not consistently a good defender, he has more size and better defensive instincts that make up for the lapses.

The Pacers made the right decision in adding Oubre Jr. over Simons, but there is a reason they were reportedly interested in him. He's a gifted scorer and would have elevated the Pacers' offense, but Oubre Jr. is not a slouch on offense. Both guys are skilled role players, but in a league trending more towards size and versatility, the value of adding someone like Oubre Jr. makes more sense for a Pacers team who is shakiest at the wing position.

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