Pacers Season Preview: The Point Guards

The Indiana Pacers have three point guards on their 15-man roster: The franchise cornerstone, Tyrese Haliburton, fan-favorite and veteran T.J. McConnell, and spunky combo guard, Quenton Jackson.

Indiana also has Braden Smith signed to a two-way contract, but expectations are for him to spend most of the season with the Noblesville Boom, the Pacers G-League affiliate. This will allow him to grow as a player while the Pacers are focused on winning as many games as possible.

When evaluating the point guard position for the Pacers, no player means more to the unit they lead than Haliburton and McConnell. Tyrese's gravity, court vision, and elite passing makes him one of the best point guards in the NBA. His presence on the floor is immeasurable as he opens up so many avenues for the offe. McConnell brings energy, tenacity, and takes the pace to another level. His floating jump shot is nearly unguardable, and the bench unit never flows the same without him.

And while Quenton Jackson likely doesn't play as often as Haliburton and McConnell, he is a terrific depth piece to have. Not only is he skilled enough to run the one or the two if needed, but he's a tremendous locker room fit.

Now, let's dive into the season previews for each player.

Point Guard Season Preview

Tyrese Haliburton

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the time the season starts, Tyrese Haliburton will have missed nearly 16 months of NBA basketball. There is going to be a decent period of time where Haliburton has to shake the rust off as he gets back to his All-NBA level.

During this time off, Haliburton has been able to add muscle to his body that he didn't have previously, and hopes that bulking up will limit the lower-body injuries moving forward. From injuries to his hamstring, calf, and Achilles, taking extra care to prevent lower-body injuries will help him have a longer career and finish the season.

The 2024 and 2025 seasons ended with injuries for Haliburton after going on long playoff runs. The goal is for Haliburton to finish the season healthy, because the Pacers are undefeated in playoff series that he finishes.

From a statistical standpoint, Haliburton has averaged 19.5 points, 10.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.3 turnovers, while shooting 48.2% from the field, 38.6% from three, and 85.7% from the free throw line in 224 regular season games for the Pacers.

If Haliburton can replicate anywhere close to those numbers by the end of the season, that would be considered a success. Learning how to play next to Big Zu will be an adjustment that likely takes time, but could unlock a bigger part of his game.

The goal for this season is to be in uniform more than street clothes, help unlock a different aspect of his game offensively next to Zubac, and return to form by the end of the season.

T.J. McConnell

Jan 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) looks for a pass against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last two seasons for McConnell were nearly identical from a statistical standpoint despite the drastic difference in record.

2024-25 PTS: 9.1 AST: 4.4 STL: 1.1 REB: 2.4 FG% 51.9 3P% 30.6 FT% 74.0 MIN 17.9 2025-26 PTS: 9.4 AST: 5.1 STL: 1.0 REB: 2.2 FG% 53.8 3P% 32.0 FT% 86.2 MIN 17.2

At age 34, McConnell is the elder statesmen of the team. I expect the Pacers to continue to monitor his minutes to ensure his health throughout the season. Father Time is undefeated and at some point McConnell will take a dip in production but I don't believe that will happen this season.

He takes extreme care of his body and still has enough athleticism to get his shot over some of the best defenders in the league. McConnell only knows how to play one style, and that is to outhustle his opponents on a night-to-night basis.

From pressing 94 feet, to getting two feet into the paint on nearly every possession, McConnell knows how to impact a game and overwhelm his opponent.

If he can continue to play at the same level he's played at the last few seasons than Indiana will get everything they need out of their backup point guard. But if the inevitable happens and McConnell starts to slip a little bit, the Pacers will have to find ways to maximize what he can do, while also keeping their options open for an eventual replacement.

Quenton Jackson

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations for Jackson this upcoming season are low, but he still needs to be ready to jump in at any moment.

As I mentioned earlier, Jackson is a terrific depth piece to have as a combo guard. While I have him lumped in here with the point guards, he can play the two guard spot also, and might actually be better in that role.

With a bigger opportunity last season, Jackson jumped up from 5.8 points and 1.9 assists to 9.1 points and 2.9 assists per game. He earned his way onto the Pacers 15-man roster after being converted from a two-way deal, and turned a partial guaranteed contract this offseason to a fully guarranted one.

He plays with force on nearly every possession but can be out of control at times. His three-point shot has been shaky from time-to-time, but he's still league-average from outside, making 36% as a member of the Pacers.

I anticipate Jackson will have a positive impact for the Pacers in more way than one this season. Injuries will occur at some point and he will get an opportunity to play. I trust that Jackson will give Indiana serviceable minutes when called upon.

But Jackson is beloved by his teammates and always has a positive energy. Although he was unable to play in the 2025 playoffs because two-way players can't participate in the postseason, he was always one of the biggest supporters at the end of the bench.

Jackson has been with the Pacers since the 2023-24 season and has become someone fans appreciate and respect. Seeing Jackson develop into the player he is today is a testament to the work he's put in and how much the Pacers believe in him as a strong depth piece.

Final Thoughts

Nov 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket with guard Quenton Jackson (29) in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last season the Pacers had several injuries early on at the point guard spot and they will gladly take a healthy group heading into the season.

Haliburton is the head of the snake for this team and they will only goes as far as he takes them. McConnell is a massive swing piece for this team that will have a major impact this season. And Jackson will prove why the Pacers elected to keep him as a depth piece versus moving off of him for a more proven veteran.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.