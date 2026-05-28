Pacers to Host 6 Players for Pre-Draft Workouts Thursday

The Indiana Pacers announced on Wedneday afternoon that they would be hosting two sets of draft prospects for pre-draft workouts on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29.

On Thursday, the following six players will be at the Indiana Pacers practice facility for pre-draft workouts:

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Nimari Burnett, Michigan

Seth Trimble, North Carolina

Tucker DeVries, Indiana

Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska

Peter Suder, Miami (OH)

Emanuel Sharp | Guard | Houston

Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Houston had a career-best season, scoring 15.5 points per game on 37.2% shooting from three. Sharp was named to the First-Team All-Big 12, and to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. In 2025, he won the Big 12 tournament MVP.

Sharp is currently projected to go in the middle to late part of the second-round of the NBA Draft, but he could rise in pre-draft workouts, as teams are always looking for capable 3-and-D level players. His biggest downfall is his wingspan is only 6-foot-3 and could be overpowered at the NBA level.

He's a physical defender with an elite shooting skill who thrived in Kelvin Sampson's system at Houston. Sharp isn't just a shooter, as he possesses the skillset to put the ball on the floor and drive and score in a variety of ways. His footwork, body control, and quick shot release standout.

Fun Fact: Sharp is the son of former professional basketball player Derrick Sharp, who spent his career playing in Israel, which is where Emanuel was born. He also spent his freshman year at Houston with current Indiana Pacer, Jarace Walker.

Sharp enters the draft at 22 years old, and won't till 23 till next March.



2025-26 Stats:

15.5 points

3.0 rebounds

1.7 assists

41.3% from the field

37.2% from three

89.1% from the free throw line

Nimari Burnett | Guard | Michigan

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) practices at open practice at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday, April 3, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burnett played in all forty games for the Michigan Wolverines last season, helping Dusty May's squad win a National Championship over the UConn Huskies. His three-point shooting and defensive upside are his best skills, and his ability to accept a lesser role and thrive in it was exactly what Michigan needed from him.

He's 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, and has a 6-foot-9.5 wingspan. His big frame allows him to post-up smaller guards and score through them, but he is also a capable midrange shooter, who can create space to get off his shot.

After spending time at Texas Tech, Alabama, and Michigan, he enters the draft at 24 years old and will be 25 in December.

2025-26 Stats:

8.2 points

2.8 rebounds

1.2 assists

45.3% from the field

37.5% from three

77.6% from the free throw line

Seth Trimble | Guard | North Carolina

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The senior guard had a career year in his final season with the Tar Heels, averaging 14 points per game on 47% shooting from the field. Trimble is a combo guard that can play the one or the two, but his biggest strength is what he provides on the defensive side of the ball.

Averaging 1.3 steals per game, Trimble wreaks havoc on his opponents with the ability to get into their grill, moving his feet and preventing opponents from shaking free. Playing a strong and physical defensive game, Trimble can dictate where his opponents are driving, forcing them into help and making it difficult to get clean looks. He just needs to do this on a more consistent basis.

Offensively, Trimble is a poor three-point shooter, but he did hit a corner three at the buzzer to take down Duke. Despite his lack of a consistent outside shooting, that doesn't keep him from being an effective scorer. He has a knack for getting into the paint using a deceleration step to get defenders off balance, has mastered the eurostep, has a strong in-and-out dribble, and a pretty floater.

Trimble will be 21 years old on draft night and turns 22 in early August. He is also in the Transfer Portal with a 'Do Not Contact' tag. Although Trimble has no eligibility remaining, he could appeal for an extra year. The NCAA has also discussed a new five-year eligibility rule which could be a path back to college, but that vote won't take place till June.



2025-26 Stats:

14.0 points

3.8 rebounds

3.0 assists

47.1% from the field

28.6% from three

66.7% from the free throw line





Tucker DeVries | Guard-Forward | Indiana

Mar 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

DeVries spent 5 years in the NCAA, playing for three different schools: Drake, West Virginia, and Indiana. Each time he transferred, it was so he could play for his dad, Darrian. Tucker had a career-low in scoring and shooting at Indiana this season but has been a winning player throughout his collegiate career.

Standing at 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, DeVries has the size to play at the next level. He is a smart and skilled prospect but lacks athleticism and is a below-average defender. He is projected to be a late second-round pick or go undrafted.

DeVries will be 23 on draft night, and 24 in December.



2025-26 Stats:

13.7 points

5.3 rebounds

3.3 assists

39.7% from the field

33.3% from three

85.9% from the free throw line

Sam Hoiberg | Guard | Nebraska

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) directs a play during the second half against the Troy Trojans during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Hoiberg finished his senior season with Nebraska having the best year of his career. He started in all 35 games for the Cornhuskers and was named to the Big 10 All-Defensive Team. He averaged 2 steals and over 5 rebounds per game while standing at just 6-feet tall.

Similar to Tucker DeVries, Sam played all four-years under his father, Fred Hoiberg, who is a former member of the Indiana Pacers. He shot a great percentage from the field and from three, but smaller guards have a hard time landing a role in the NBA. He is projected to go undrafted and seek a career professionally before getting into broadcasting.

Hoiberg enters the draft at 23 years old and will turn 24 next March.



2025-26 Stats:

9.3 points

5.3 rebounds

4.5 assists

54.1% from the field

38.1% from three

75.0% from the free throw line

Peter Suder | Guard | Miami (OH)

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks guard Peter Suder (5) shoots a layup during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Carmel, Indiana standout had a career-best season at Miami (OH), scoring 14.2 points per game shooting a sensational 42.1% from three, which helped land him the 2025-26 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year award.



Suder spent two seasons at Bellarmine before spending his last two seasons at Miami (OH). Standing at 6-foot-5-inches tall with a 6-foot-8-inch wingspan, he uses his size to see over defenders when operating in the pick-and-roll and is a great off-ball player who can light it up from three thanks to a quick release on his catch-and-shoot jumper.

Defensively, there are concerns it won't translate at the NBA level. But outside of the defensive limitations, he is a gifted offensive player with great feel and was the leader of RedHawks 32-2 season.

Suder will be 22 on draft night, but turns 23 in late July.



2025-26 Stats:

14.8 points

4.6 rebounds

4.0 assists

54.6% from the field

42.1% from three

73.4% from the free throw line





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